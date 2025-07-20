by Sharon Benjamin

More of this topic

Posted inReal EstateLatest NewsUAE

Dubai real estate: Property transactions hit nearly $118bn in first half of 2025

Dubai property investment data shows 59,000 new investors entered the market

by Sharon Benjamin
Dubai real estate
Image: Supplied

The Dubai real estate market has achieved transactions worth AED431 billion in the first six months of 2025, representing a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The market processed 1.3 million real estate procedures during the period, with investment activity reaching AED326 billion and attracting 95,000 investors, marking a 39 per cent growth in investment volumes.

Property investment data shows 59,000 new investors entered the market, representing a 22 per cent increase in fresh investment participation, the Dubai Media Office said via X.

The total investment value across all sectors reached AED157 billion, recording a 40 per cent rise compared to the first half of 2024.

This is a developing story.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Sharon Benjamin

Born and raised in the heart of the Middle East, Sharon Benjamin has been making waves as a reporter for Arabian Business since 2022. With a keen eye for detail and an insatiable curiosity for the world...