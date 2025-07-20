Dubai real estate: Property transactions hit nearly $118bn in first half of 2025

The Dubai real estate market has achieved transactions worth AED431 billion in the first six months of 2025, representing a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The market processed 1.3 million real estate procedures during the period, with investment activity reaching AED326 billion and attracting 95,000 investors, marking a 39 per cent growth in investment volumes.

Property investment data shows 59,000 new investors entered the market, representing a 22 per cent increase in fresh investment participation, the Dubai Media Office said via X.

The total investment value across all sectors reached AED157 billion, recording a 40 per cent rise compared to the first half of 2024.

