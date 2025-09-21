Dubai real estate: Proptech firm Holo offers $136,000 prize to homebuyers

Dubai proptech platform Holo has launched one of the country’s biggest homebuyer promotions, offering AED 500,000 ($136,000) towards an off-plan property as the emirate’s real estate market records AED431bn ($117 billion) in transactions in H1 2025.

Under the campaign, any customer who buys a home through Holo’s mortgage or concierge service will be entered into a prize draw for AED 500,000 ($136,000) towards an off-plan property, with full support from the company’s team.

The launch comes as Dubai’s real estate market continues to break records, with AED431bn ($117bn) worth of transactions recorded in the first half of 2025.

Dubai real estate prize

Michael Hunter, Co-Founder and CEO of Holo, said: “This isn’t just a deal; it’s doubling your dreams. We wanted to give buyers the thrill of turning one key into two, making the experience of buying a home exciting, simple, and rewarding.”

Customers applying for a mortgage with Holo during the campaign will receive one entry into the draw once their Final Offer Letter is signed by November 22.

Cash buyers using Holo’s concierge service will also gain one entry upon signing their Form F by the same date.

Those who use both services will receive three entries, tripling their chances of winning. The draw will be supervised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DED).

The winner will receive AED 500,000 ($136,000) towards an off-plan property or alternatively a studio apartment in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) valued at AED 780,000 ($212,000), offered at no additional cost.

Arran Summerhill, Co-Founder and COO of Holo, added: “We wanted to show that buying a home doesn’t have to be intimidating or complicated. With this campaign, every buyer, whether it’s their first home or their fifth, has a fair shot at something extraordinary.

“It’s about making home-buying exciting, simple, and designed entirely around the customer.”