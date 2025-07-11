Dubai real estate: PRYPCO Blocks completes first Exit Window as over 2,800 fractional real estate units change hands

Dubai-based fractional real estate ownership platform PRYPCO Blocks has successfully concluded its first-ever Exit Window, marking a major milestone in the evolution of real estate investing in the UAE.

The event saw more than 2,800 Blocks — fractional units of property ownership — traded across 211 transactions, with a total transaction value of nearly AED300,000 ($81,700).

Held from June 24 to July 7, the Exit Window allowed investors to buy and sell stakes in the platform’s first three income-generating properties, all of which are currently rented and delivering monthly returns.

Fractional real estate in Dubai

Key highlights:

77 per cent of Blocks sold at market value, highlighting liquidity and price transparency

90 per cent of purchases were made by existing PRYPCO investors, showing strong reinvestment and user satisfaction

Instant rental income for new buyers as all properties are fully tenanted

Over AED 172,000 ($46,900) in rental income already earned from the three featured properties

Amira Sajwani, Chairperson at PRYPCO Blocks and Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said: “This milestone validates what we’ve built. Fractional real estate ownership is not just accessible. It is liquid, trusted, and is generating real returns for real people.”

The results of this Exit Window underscore growing confidence in the fractional ownership model — especially among investors seeking income-generating assets with built-in liquidity.

The platform has now fully funded 19 properties, reinforcing its ability to source and deliver high-quality real estate opportunities in Dubai and beyond.

The next Exit Window is scheduled for December 2025, giving investors another opportunity to rebalance portfolios or realise gains in a secure and regulated environment.

As PRYPCO Blocks scales, it plans to introduce more features to simplify real estate investing, while expanding its pipeline of rental-yielding properties — helping democratise real estate ownership across the region.