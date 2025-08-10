Dubai real estate: PRYPCO Mortgage secures $26m deal

PRYPCO Mortgage has completed one of the largest single-ticket retail mortgages ever recorded in Dubai — valued at AED94.5m ($25.7m).

The record-breaking deal ranks among the top three mortgage transactions in Dubai over the past five years, underlining investor confidence and the rising scale of property financing in the UAE.

Since its inception, PRYPCO Mortgage has facilitated a total of AED9.67bn ($2.6bn) in transactions up to June 2025, cementing its reputation as one of the fastest-growing mortgage platforms in the region.

PRYPCO Mortgage in Dubai

Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said: “This transaction reflects the trust investors are placing not only in our capabilities, but in the strength and resilience of the UAE’s real estate sector. As property financing continues to evolve, our focus remains on delivering seamless, accessible, and innovative mortgage solutions for all.”

With a forward-thinking regulatory environment, surging investor demand, and a maturing property market, the UAE is emerging as a regional leader in real estate financing.

From first-time buyers to ultra-high-net-worth investors, the appetite for structured, flexible mortgage solutions continues to grow.

Partnering with all major UAE banks, PRYPCO Mortgage is at the forefront of this transformation — offering free consultations, rapid pre-approvals, and tailored refinancing options through its tech-enabled, advisory-led approach.

The AED94.5m ($25.7m) transaction showcases PRYPCO’s ability to manage complex, high-value deals while maintaining speed, transparency, and client trust.

It forms part of the company’s wider mission to democratise access to real estate and set new benchmarks for customer-first mortgage services in the UAE and beyond.