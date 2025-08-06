Dubai real estate: Record AED3 billion land sale completed near Dubai Creek Harbour

Knight Frank has brokered one of the largest land sales in Dubai’s history, closing a landmark AED 3 billion transaction for a prime masterplan plot near Emaar Creek Harbour, the firm confirmed on Monday.

The transaction was completed on behalf of Amlak Property Investments and includes transfer fees in its final value. The buyer was not disclosed.

Largest land transaction in Dubai’s history

The deal, described as the largest ever completed by a broker and the third-largest arm’s-length land sale in the city’s history, was led by Andy Love, Head of Capital Markets at Knight Frank Middle East, alongside team members James Cresswell MRICS and Dervla Duncan-Cox, according to a LinkedIn post from Knight Frank.

“This milestone underscores the strength of investor confidence in Dubai’s long-term vision and the enduring appeal of its real estate market,” the firm said on LinkedIn.

The sale also contributes to a personal record for Knight Frank’s capital markets team, which has now transacted over AED 7 billion worth of real estate in the past 12 months — the highest ever by any broker in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), according to the company.

Located near the fast-developing Dubai Creek Harbour, the sold plot sits in one of the emirate’s most strategically positioned growth corridors, underlining ongoing demand for large-scale land deals linked to long-term urban expansion.

The record-setting transaction comes amid sustained investor appetite for high-value real estate assets in Dubai, particularly from institutional buyers seeking large, income-generating masterplan opportunities.

Knight Frank did not reveal further details on the buyer’s identity or intended development plans.