Dubai real estate sales hit record $89bn in H1 2025; best-selling projects and neighbourhoods revealed

Dubai’s real estate market recorded its highest-ever half-year performance, with 98,603 property sales worth AED326.7bn ($89bn) completed in the first half of 2025, according to the latest update from fäm Properties.

The growth was fuelled by a record-breaking Q2, which saw 53,118 transactions worth AED184bn ($50.1bn) — a 25 per cent increase in value compared to the previous peak of AED147.2bn ($39.7bn) in Q4 2024, and 5.39 per cent more transactions than the earlier record of 50,400 deals.

Dubai real estate Q2 2025

Plot sales: AED 32.2bn ($8.7bn) from 1,384 deals (up 49 per cent YoY)

AED 32.2bn ($8.7bn) from 1,384 deals (up 49 per cent YoY) Villas: 10,019 units sold worth AED66.5bn ($18.1bn) (up 38.3 per cent YoY)

10,019 units sold worth AED66.5bn ($18.1bn) (up 38.3 per cent YoY) Apartments: AED81.6bn ($22.2bn) in sales (up 18.7 per cent YoY)

AED81.6bn ($22.2bn) in sales (up 18.7 per cent YoY) Commercial properties: AED3.6bn ($980m) from 1,252 transactions (up 12.5 per cent YoY)

The median property price reached AED 1,607 ($435) per sq ft, rising from AED 958 ($259) in 2021, AED 1,151 ($311) in 2022, AED 1,339 ($361) in 2023, and AED 1,514 ($409) last year.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said: “These numbers once again highlight the consistent strength and resilience of Dubai’s real estate market. Dubai’s steady growth over the years is reinforcing its place as a top choice for property investment, attracting more global interest while local and regional demand remains solid.”

Dubai Q2 property sales over five years

2020: AED 10.8bn ($2.9bn) from 5,400 transactions

AED 10.8bn ($2.9bn) from 5,400 transactions 2021: AED 36.6bn ($9.9bn) from 15,400 transactions

AED 36.6bn ($9.9bn) from 15,400 transactions 2022: AED 58.2bn ($15.8bn) from 22,100 transactions

AED 58.2bn ($15.8bn) from 22,100 transactions 2023: AED 90.5bn ($24.6bn) from 31,100 transactions

AED 90.5bn ($24.6bn) from 31,100 transactions 2024: AED 123.9bn ($33.7bn) from 43,400 transactions

Top-performing areas by transaction volume (Q2 2025):

Area Transactions Total Sales Value Jumeirah Village Circle 4,930 AED6.47bn ($1.76bn) Business Bay 3,143 AED10.05bn ($2.71bn) Al Yelayiss 1 2,867 AED9.08bn ($2.48bn) Wadi Al Safa 2,483 AED4.83bn ($1.3bn) Dubai South 2,248 AED5.21bn ($1.41bn)

The top-selling area by total value was Me’Aisem Second, recording AED14.94bn ($4.1bn) from 844 transactions. Meanwhile, the most expensive properties sold in Q2 were, for a villa, AED365m ($99.3m) on Palm Jumeirah and AED170m ($46.3m) at Peninsula Dubai Residences, Tower 1, for an apartment.

Dubai real estate buyer activity by price bracket

AED1–2m ($272K–$544K): 32 per cent of transactions (16,967 sales)

32 per cent of transactions (16,967 sales) Under AED1m ($272K): 26 per cent (13,687)

26 per cent (13,687) AED2–3m ($544K–$816K): 17 per cent (9,163)

17 per cent (9,163) AED3–5m ($816K–$1.36m): 13 per cent (6,804)

13 per cent (6,804) Above AED 5m ($1.36m): 12 per cent (6,496)

Primary v. Secondary market

First sales (developers): 66 per cent

66 per cent Re-sales (secondary market): 34 per cent

Best-selling first sale apartment projects in Q2 2025

Project Sales Volume Value Median Price Binghatti Elite 712 AED 410.7m ($111m) AED 500K ($136K) Sobha Solis 712 AED 881.1m ($238m) AED 1.1m ($299K) Sobha Orbis 570 AED 710.3m ($192m) AED 1.2m ($327K) Binghatti Skyrise 499 AED 728.8m ($197m) AED 1.2m ($327K) Timez By Danube 450 AED 499.8m ($135m) AED 1.1m ($299K)

Best-selling first sale villa projects in Q2 2025

Project Sales Volume Value Median Price Al Yelayiss 1 2,227 AED 7.2bn ($1.94bn) AED 2.5m ($680K) DIP Second 866 AED 6.5bn ($1.76bn) AED 7.2m ($1.96m) Me’Aisem Second 832 AED 14.8bn ($4.00bn) AED 15.3m ($4.13m) Madinat Hind 4 555 AED 1.1bn ($299m) AED 2m ($544K) Al Yufrah 1 486 AED 2.5bn ($680m) AED 5m ($1.36m)

Best-selling resale apartment projects in Q2 2025

Project Sales Volume Value Median Price Azizi Riviera 317 AED 267.5m ($72m) AED 685K ($186K) Peninsula 172 AED 331.1m ($89m) AED 1.7m ($462K) M’terranean Cluster 127 AED 80m ($21.8m) AED 680K ($185K) Canal Front Res 123 AED 537.1m ($145m) AED 4.4m ($1.2m) Golf Promenade 121 AED 122.9m ($33.2m) AED 830.3K ($225K)

Best-selling resale villa projects in Q2 2025