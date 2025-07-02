Dubai real estate sales hit record $89bn in H1 2025; best-selling projects and neighbourhoods revealed

Dubai’s real estate market recorded its highest-ever half-year performance, with 98,603 property sales worth AED326.7bn ($89bn) completed in the first half of 2025, according to the latest update from fäm Properties.
The growth was fuelled by a record-breaking Q2, which saw 53,118 transactions worth AED184bn ($50.1bn) — a 25 per cent increase in value compared to the previous peak of AED147.2bn ($39.7bn) in Q4 2024, and 5.39 per cent more transactions than the earlier record of 50,400 deals.
Dubai real estate Q2 2025
- Plot sales: AED 32.2bn ($8.7bn) from 1,384 deals (up 49 per cent YoY)
- Villas: 10,019 units sold worth AED66.5bn ($18.1bn) (up 38.3 per cent YoY)
- Apartments: AED81.6bn ($22.2bn) in sales (up 18.7 per cent YoY)
- Commercial properties: AED3.6bn ($980m) from 1,252 transactions (up 12.5 per cent YoY)
The median property price reached AED 1,607 ($435) per sq ft, rising from AED 958 ($259) in 2021, AED 1,151 ($311) in 2022, AED 1,339 ($361) in 2023, and AED 1,514 ($409) last year.
Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said: “These numbers once again highlight the consistent strength and resilience of Dubai’s real estate market. Dubai’s steady growth over the years is reinforcing its place as a top choice for property investment, attracting more global interest while local and regional demand remains solid.”
Dubai Q2 property sales over five years
- 2020: AED 10.8bn ($2.9bn) from 5,400 transactions
- 2021: AED 36.6bn ($9.9bn) from 15,400 transactions
- 2022: AED 58.2bn ($15.8bn) from 22,100 transactions
- 2023: AED 90.5bn ($24.6bn) from 31,100 transactions
- 2024: AED 123.9bn ($33.7bn) from 43,400 transactions
Top-performing areas by transaction volume (Q2 2025):
|Area
|Transactions
|Total Sales Value
|Jumeirah Village Circle
|4,930
|AED6.47bn ($1.76bn)
|Business Bay
|3,143
|AED10.05bn ($2.71bn)
|Al Yelayiss 1
|2,867
|AED9.08bn ($2.48bn)
|Wadi Al Safa
|2,483
|AED4.83bn ($1.3bn)
|Dubai South
|2,248
|AED5.21bn ($1.41bn)
The top-selling area by total value was Me’Aisem Second, recording AED14.94bn ($4.1bn) from 844 transactions. Meanwhile, the most expensive properties sold in Q2 were, for a villa, AED365m ($99.3m) on Palm Jumeirah and AED170m ($46.3m) at Peninsula Dubai Residences, Tower 1, for an apartment.
Dubai real estate buyer activity by price bracket
- AED1–2m ($272K–$544K): 32 per cent of transactions (16,967 sales)
- Under AED1m ($272K): 26 per cent (13,687)
- AED2–3m ($544K–$816K): 17 per cent (9,163)
- AED3–5m ($816K–$1.36m): 13 per cent (6,804)
- Above AED 5m ($1.36m): 12 per cent (6,496)
Primary v. Secondary market
- First sales (developers): 66 per cent
- Re-sales (secondary market): 34 per cent
Best-selling first sale apartment projects in Q2 2025
|Project
|Sales Volume
|Value
|Median Price
|Binghatti Elite
|712
|AED 410.7m ($111m)
|AED 500K ($136K)
|Sobha Solis
|712
|AED 881.1m ($238m)
|AED 1.1m ($299K)
|Sobha Orbis
|570
|AED 710.3m ($192m)
|AED 1.2m ($327K)
|Binghatti Skyrise
|499
|AED 728.8m ($197m)
|AED 1.2m ($327K)
|Timez By Danube
|450
|AED 499.8m ($135m)
|AED 1.1m ($299K)
Best-selling first sale villa projects in Q2 2025
|Project
|Sales Volume
|Value
|Median Price
|Al Yelayiss 1
|2,227
|AED 7.2bn ($1.94bn)
|AED 2.5m ($680K)
|DIP Second
|866
|AED 6.5bn ($1.76bn)
|AED 7.2m ($1.96m)
|Me’Aisem Second
|832
|AED 14.8bn ($4.00bn)
|AED 15.3m ($4.13m)
|Madinat Hind 4
|555
|AED 1.1bn ($299m)
|AED 2m ($544K)
|Al Yufrah 1
|486
|AED 2.5bn ($680m)
|AED 5m ($1.36m)
Best-selling resale apartment projects in Q2 2025
|Project
|Sales Volume
|Value
|Median Price
|Azizi Riviera
|317
|AED 267.5m ($72m)
|AED 685K ($186K)
|Peninsula
|172
|AED 331.1m ($89m)
|AED 1.7m ($462K)
|M’terranean Cluster
|127
|AED 80m ($21.8m)
|AED 680K ($185K)
|Canal Front Res
|123
|AED 537.1m ($145m)
|AED 4.4m ($1.2m)
|Golf Promenade
|121
|AED 122.9m ($33.2m)
|AED 830.3K ($225K)
Best-selling resale villa projects in Q2 2025
|Project
|Sales Volume
|Value
|Median Price
|Al Yelayiss 1
|600
|AED 1.7bn ($462m)
|AED 2.5m ($680K)
|Wadi Al Safa 5
|369
|AED 1.5bn ($408m)
|AED 3.3m ($898K)
|Al Hebiah Fifth
|333
|AED 1.2bn ($327m)
|AED 2.6m ($707K)
|Wadi Al Safa 7
|188
|AED 724.3m ($196m)
|AED 3.2m ($871K)
|Al Yufrah 1
|184
|AED 637.8m ($172m)
|AED 3m ($816K)