Dubai real estate sales hit record $89bn in H1 2025; best-selling projects and neighbourhoods revealed

Dubai real estate sales surged 40 per cent to $88.2bn in H1 2025, with Q2 marking the strongest quarter in history

Dubai’s real estate market recorded its highest-ever half-year performance, with 98,603 property sales worth AED326.7bn ($89bn) completed in the first half of 2025, according to the latest update from fäm Properties.

The growth was fuelled by a record-breaking Q2, which saw 53,118 transactions worth AED184bn ($50.1bn) — a 25 per cent increase in value compared to the previous peak of AED147.2bn ($39.7bn) in Q4 2024, and 5.39 per cent more transactions than the earlier record of 50,400 deals.

  • Plot sales: AED 32.2bn ($8.7bn) from 1,384 deals (up 49 per cent YoY)
  • Villas: 10,019 units sold worth AED66.5bn ($18.1bn) (up 38.3 per cent YoY)
  • Apartments: AED81.6bn ($22.2bn) in sales (up 18.7 per cent YoY)
  • Commercial properties: AED3.6bn ($980m) from 1,252 transactions (up 12.5 per cent YoY)

The median property price reached AED 1,607 ($435) per sq ft, rising from AED 958 ($259) in 2021, AED 1,151 ($311) in 2022, AED 1,339 ($361) in 2023, and AED 1,514 ($409) last year.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said: “These numbers once again highlight the consistent strength and resilience of Dubai’s real estate market. Dubai’s steady growth over the years is reinforcing its place as a top choice for property investment, attracting more global interest while local and regional demand remains solid.”

Dubai Q2 property sales over five years

  • 2020: AED 10.8bn ($2.9bn) from 5,400 transactions
  • 2021: AED 36.6bn ($9.9bn) from 15,400 transactions
  • 2022: AED 58.2bn ($15.8bn) from 22,100 transactions
  • 2023: AED 90.5bn ($24.6bn) from 31,100 transactions
  • 2024: AED 123.9bn ($33.7bn) from 43,400 transactions

Top-performing areas by transaction volume (Q2 2025):

AreaTransactionsTotal Sales Value
Jumeirah Village Circle4,930AED6.47bn ($1.76bn)
Business Bay3,143AED10.05bn ($2.71bn)
Al Yelayiss 12,867AED9.08bn ($2.48bn)
Wadi Al Safa2,483AED4.83bn ($1.3bn)
Dubai South2,248AED5.21bn ($1.41bn)

The top-selling area by total value was Me’Aisem Second, recording AED14.94bn ($4.1bn) from 844 transactions. Meanwhile, the most expensive properties sold in Q2 were, for a villa, AED365m ($99.3m) on Palm Jumeirah and AED170m ($46.3m) at Peninsula Dubai Residences, Tower 1, for an apartment.

Dubai real estate buyer activity by price bracket

  • AED1–2m ($272K–$544K): 32 per cent of transactions (16,967 sales)
  • Under AED1m ($272K): 26 per cent (13,687)
  • AED2–3m ($544K–$816K): 17 per cent (9,163)
  • AED3–5m ($816K–$1.36m): 13 per cent (6,804)
  • Above AED 5m ($1.36m): 12 per cent (6,496)

Primary v. Secondary market

  • First sales (developers): 66 per cent
  • Re-sales (secondary market): 34 per cent

Best-selling first sale apartment projects in Q2 2025

ProjectSales VolumeValueMedian Price
Binghatti Elite712AED 410.7m ($111m)AED 500K ($136K)
Sobha Solis712AED 881.1m ($238m)AED 1.1m ($299K)
Sobha Orbis570AED 710.3m ($192m)AED 1.2m ($327K)
Binghatti Skyrise499AED 728.8m ($197m)AED 1.2m ($327K)
Timez By Danube450AED 499.8m ($135m)AED 1.1m ($299K)

Best-selling first sale villa projects in Q2 2025

ProjectSales VolumeValueMedian Price
Al Yelayiss 12,227AED 7.2bn ($1.94bn)AED 2.5m ($680K)
DIP Second866AED 6.5bn ($1.76bn)AED 7.2m ($1.96m)
Me’Aisem Second832AED 14.8bn ($4.00bn)AED 15.3m ($4.13m)
Madinat Hind 4555AED 1.1bn ($299m)AED 2m ($544K)
Al Yufrah 1486AED 2.5bn ($680m)AED 5m ($1.36m)

Best-selling resale apartment projects in Q2 2025

ProjectSales VolumeValueMedian Price
Azizi Riviera317AED 267.5m ($72m)AED 685K ($186K)
Peninsula172AED 331.1m ($89m)AED 1.7m ($462K)
M’terranean Cluster127AED 80m ($21.8m)AED 680K ($185K)
Canal Front Res123AED 537.1m ($145m)AED 4.4m ($1.2m)
Golf Promenade121AED 122.9m ($33.2m)AED 830.3K ($225K)

Best-selling resale villa projects in Q2 2025

ProjectSales VolumeValueMedian Price
Al Yelayiss 1600AED 1.7bn ($462m)AED 2.5m ($680K)
Wadi Al Safa 5369AED 1.5bn ($408m)AED 3.3m ($898K)
Al Hebiah Fifth333AED 1.2bn ($327m)AED 2.6m ($707K)
Wadi Al Safa 7188AED 724.3m ($196m)AED 3.2m ($871K)
Al Yufrah 1184AED 637.8m ($172m)AED 3m ($816K)

