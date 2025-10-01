Dubai real estate sales hit $14.8bn in September 2025; top areas and projects revealed

Dubai’s property market sustained strong momentum in September 2025, with a total of 20,127 sales transactions, reflecting an 11.3 per cent increase from September 2024, according to data from Kelt and Co Realty.

The value of sales climbed to AED54.3bn ($14.8bn), up 21.2 per cent year-on-year, while the average price per square foot reached AED1,689 ($460).

Breakdown of sales volumes and values compared with September 2024:

Apartments: 17,112 sales worth AED31.8bn ($8.7bn), up from 14,167 sales worth AED24.5bn ($6.7bn)

17,112 sales worth AED31.8bn ($8.7bn), up from 14,167 sales worth AED24.5bn ($6.7bn) Villas: 955 sales worth AED5.2bn ($1.4bn), down from 3,244 sales worth AED14.6bn ($4bn)

955 sales worth AED5.2bn ($1.4bn), down from 3,244 sales worth AED14.6bn ($4bn) Commercial properties: 514 sales worth AED1.5bn ($408 million), up from 352 sales worth AED751.3 million ($204 million)

514 sales worth AED1.5bn ($408 million), up from 352 sales worth AED751.3 million ($204 million) Plots: 1,545 sales worth AED15.7bn ($4.3bn), up from 282 sales worth AED4.8bn ($1.3bn)

Dubai real estate

According to Tara Khan, Sales Director of Kelt and Co Realty: “Dubai’s real estate market marks an unprecedented growth in September. With cutting-edge infrastructure, the surge in high-net-worth individuals, and the investor-friendly policies, Dubai continues to reinforce its position as a global real estate hub.

“As we move into Q4 2025 and 2026, this growth will further amplify, while offering lucrative investment opportunities for capital appreciation and rental yields. Dubai is not only a safe haven but also emerging as a global hub for the future of real estate.”

Key areas continued to attract investor demand:

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC): Affordable, family-oriented community with green spaces and long-term investment potential.

Affordable, family-oriented community with green spaces and long-term investment potential. Dubai Hills Estate: High-end residences with golf courses and strong rental demand.

High-end residences with golf courses and strong rental demand. Business Bay: A major commercial and lifestyle hub offering capital appreciation and rental yield opportunities.

In September 2025, mortgage transactions fell. A total of 3,787 mortgages were registered, a 9.2 per cent decline from September 2024.

The value of mortgage lending reached AED12.1bn ($3.3bn), down 24.2 per cent year-on-year.

Record sales and projects

The most expensive apartment was sold at Aman Residences Dubai – Tower 1, Jumeirah Second, valued at AED83m ($22.6m)

The most expensive villa was sold on The World Islands for AED200m ($54.5m)

Best-selling projects in September 2025 included:

Binghatti Skyrise (apartments): 318 sales worth AED577.8m ($157.3m), median price AED1.5m ($408,000)

318 sales worth AED577.8m ($157.3m), median price AED1.5m ($408,000) Binghatti Aquarise (apartments): 305 sales worth AED512.6m ($139.5m), median price AED1.3m ($354,000)

305 sales worth AED512.6m ($139.5m), median price AED1.3m ($354,000) Damac Islands – Seychelles 2 (villas): 176 sales worth AED531.6m ($144.7m), median price AED2.8m ($762,000)

176 sales worth AED531.6m ($144.7m), median price AED2.8m ($762,000) Dubai World Central (villas): 167 sales worth AED748.4m ($203.8m), median price AED4.4m ($1.2m)

Rental market performance

Rents continued to rise in September 2025:

Apartments: Average annual rent AED88,000 ($23,950)

Average annual rent AED88,000 ($23,950) Villas: Average annual rent AED190,000 ($51,780)

Average annual rent AED190,000 ($51,780) Commercial properties: Average annual rent AED75,000 ($20,450), up 10.3 per cent from September 2024

Dubai’s real estate sector is expected to maintain momentum into late 2025 and 2026, driven by an influx of high-net-worth individuals, ongoing mega-projects, tax advantages, and the emirate’s world-class infrastructure and lifestyle appeal.