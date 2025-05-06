Dubai real estate sales soar to $17bn in April; top-performing areas revealed

Dubai’s real estate market set a new monthly sales record of AED62.4bn ($17bn) in April, a 95.3 per cent increase in value on the same month last year, according to a market update issued by fäm Properties.

The report reveals that last month’s total of 17,979 transactions also represented a 55.4 per cent increase over April 2024, making it the third best-selling month on record in terms of volume.

It underlines the buoyant nature of the Dubai property sector, with April eclipsing the previous monthly sales peak of AED61.1bn ($16.6bn) in October last year, following on from the second highest ever quarterly total of AED142.7bn ($38.9bn) in Q1 2025.

Dubai real estate boom

Data from DXBinteract shows major increases in the number of transactions across all real estate sectors for April compared with last year, topped by 3,223 villa sales, a 134 per cent rise in volume, worth AED23.7bn ($6.45bn).

Plot sales worth AED10.9bn ($3bn) climbed by 126 per cent in volume to 599, followed by apartment sales of AED26.7bn ($7.4bn) rising by 42.3 per cent to 13,737.

A total of 419 commercial property transactions amounting to AED1.1bn ($299m) represented a 54 per cent increase in volume over April 2024, while the average price per sq ft was up by 2.3 per cent to AED 1,583 ($431).

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said: “Once again, the data underscores the strength of Dubai’s real estate market and the consistent growth it has shown in recent years. It reaffirms Dubai’s reputation as a secure, dependable destination for real estate investment, strengthening investor confidence and drawing increased interest from local, regional, and international markets.”

Dubai property sales for the month of April have now soared by 1,633 per cent in value over the last five years:

2020: AED3.6bn ($980m) from 1,700 transactions

2021: AED10.9bn ($3bn) from 4,800 transactions

2022: AED17.5bn ($4.8bn) from 6,900 transactions

2023: AED26.3bn ($7.2bn) from 8,000 transactions

2024: AED32bn ($8.7bn) from 11,600 transactions

2025: AED62.4bn ($17bn) from 17,979 transactions

The most expensive individual property sold in April was a luxury villa at Palm Jumeirah which fetched AED180m ($50m).

The most expensive apartment sold during the month went for AED156m ($42.5m) at Bulgari Lighthouse Dubai at Island 2.

Properties worth more than AED5m ($1.4m) accounted for 11 per cent of total sales, 31 per cent came in the AED1-2m ($272,000-544,000) range, 27 per cent were below AED1m ($272,000), 18 per cent cost between AED2-3m ($544,00-817,000) and 14 per cent were priced between AED3-5 m ($817,000-1.4m).

Overall, first sales from developers were significantly greater than those of resales – 67 per cent over 33 per cent both in terms of volume and overall value.

Top five performing areas for Dubai real estate in April 2025