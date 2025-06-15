Dubai real estate sector recorded $4.2bn of transactions last week, including $34.5m Jumeirah apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED15.57bn ($4.2bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department .

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED11.24bn ($3.1bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 3,521 sales transactions recorded between June 9 and June 13.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

An apartment in Aman Residences – Tower 1 in Jumeirah sold for AED126m ($34.5m)

An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED93m ($25.5m)

An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED90m ($24.5m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED3.21bn ($874m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED1.12bn ($305m).