Dubai real estate sector recorded $4.2bn of transactions last week, including $34.5m Jumeirah apartment

The Dubai real estate sector saw $4.2bn of transactions and 3,521 sales last week

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED15.57bn ($4.2bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED11.24bn ($3.1bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 3,521 sales transactions recorded between June 9 and June 13.

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

  • An apartment in Aman Residences – Tower 1 in Jumeirah sold for AED126m ($34.5m)
  • An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED93m ($25.5m)
  • An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED90m ($24.5m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED3.21bn ($874m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED1.12bn ($305m).

