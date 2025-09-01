By Staff Writer

Dubai real estate sector recorded $4.4bn of transactions last week, including $10m Bugatti apartment

The Dubai real estate sector saw $4.4bn of transactions and 4,326 sales last week

According to data from the Land Department, the first half of 2025 saw the completion of 24 real estate projects valued at AED 4.5 billion. Image: Shutterstock

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED16.12bn ($4.4bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED11.6bn ($3.7bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,326 sales transactions recorded between August 25 and August 29.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

  • An apartment in Bugatti Residences by Binghatti in Business Bay sold for AED36m ($9.8m)
  • An apartment in The Bristol Emaar Beachfront in Marsa Dubai sold for AED34.8m ($9.5m)
  • An apartment in Bugatti Residences by Binghatti in Business Bay sold for AED30m ($8.6m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED3.98n ($1.1bn) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED539m ($146.8m).

