Dubai real estate sector recorded $4.7bn of transactions last week, including $27m Jumeirah apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED17.4bn ($4.7bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED13.18bn ($3.6bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,309 sales transactions recorded between May 19 and May 23.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED99.2m ($27m)

An office in Enara by Omniyat in Business Bay sold for AED56.6m ($15.4m)

An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED54.5m ($14.8m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED3.39bn ($923m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED825m ($225m).