Dubai real estate sector recorded $5.5bn of transactions last week, including $26.3m Jumeirah apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED20.1bn ($5.5bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.
Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED16.48bn ($4.5bn), according to Land Department data.
In total there were 4,116 sales transactions recorded between May 5 and May 9.
Dubai real estate this week
Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:
- An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED96.9m ($26.3m)
- An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED65.2m ($17.1m)
- An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED65.2m ($17.1m)
The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED2.87bn ($781m) last week.
Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED740.9 ($202m).
For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.