Dubai real estate sector recorded $5.5bn of transactions last week, including $26.3m Jumeirah apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED20.1bn ($5.5bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED16.48bn ($4.5bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,116 sales transactions recorded between May 5 and May 9.

Dubai real estate this week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED96.9m ($26.3m)

An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED65.2m ($17.1m)

An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED65.2m ($17.1m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED2.87bn ($781m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED740.9 ($202m).