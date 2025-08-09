By Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inReal EstateLatest NewsUAE

Dubai real estate sector recorded $5.9bn of transactions last week, including $2.1bn of mortgages

The Dubai real estate sector saw $5.9bn of transactions and 4,154 sales last week

By Staff Writer
Dubai real estate

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED21.62bn ($5.9bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED12.32bn ($3.4bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,154 sales transactions recorded between August 4 and August 8.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

  • An office in Enara by Omniyat in Business Bay sold for AED74.9m ($20.4m)
  • An apartment in The Alba Residences in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED50.2m ($13.7m)
  • An apartment in Casa Canal at Dubai Water Canal sold for AED50m ($13.6m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED7.87bn ($2.1bn) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED1.43bn ($389m).

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.