Dubai real estate sector recorded $5.9bn of transactions last week, including $2.1bn of mortgages

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED21.62bn ($5.9bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.
Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED12.32bn ($3.4bn), according to Land Department data.
In total there were 4,154 sales transactions recorded between August 4 and August 8.
Dubai real estate last week
Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:
- An office in Enara by Omniyat in Business Bay sold for AED74.9m ($20.4m)
- An apartment in The Alba Residences in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED50.2m ($13.7m)
- An apartment in Casa Canal at Dubai Water Canal sold for AED50m ($13.6m)
The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED7.87bn ($2.1bn) last week.
Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED1.43bn ($389m).
