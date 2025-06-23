Dubai real estate sector recorded $5bn of transactions last week, including $46m Jumeirah apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED18.51bn ($5bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED14.79bn ($4bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,682 sales transactions recorded between June 16 and June 20.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

An apartment in Peninsula Dubai Residences – Tower 1 in Jumeirah sold for AED170m ($46.3m)

An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED73.2m ($20m)

An apartment in Bayz 102 by Danube in Business Bay sold for AED29.6m ($8.1m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED3.27bn ($891m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED449 ($122m).