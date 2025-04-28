Dubai real estate sector recorded MASSIVE $6.2bn of transactions last week, including $42m Bulgari Lighthouse apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED22.76bn ($6.2bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED19.01bn ($5.2bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,206 sales transactions recorded between April 21 and April 25.

Dubai real estate this week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

An apartment in Bulgari Lighthouse in Island 2 sold for AED155.8m ($42.4m)

An apartment in Orla by Omniyat in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED81.4m ($22.2m)

An apartment in The Royal Atlantis Resort Residences in Palm Jumeirah area sold for AED34.5m ($9.3m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED2.74bn ($746m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED1.01bn ($275m).