Dubai real estate: Shamal awards $272mn contract for Dubai Harbour Residences

Dubai-based investment firm Shamal has appointed Khansaheb Civil Engineering as the main works contractor for Dubai Harbour Residences in a deal worth over AED 1 billion.

The contract award marks a milestone in the development of the beachfront residential project, with construction set to begin immediately following the completion of foundation works and beachfront formation.

Khansaheb Civil Engineering, established in 1935, will collaborate with development partner H&H and architect Nikken Sekkei on the project, which will feature low-rise beachfront homes with sea and skyline views.

“At Shamal, we are committed to shaping the future of urban living through long-term investments that redefine how people engage with the city. The commencement of main works at Dubai Harbour Residences marks a significant milestone in our journey to create new vibrant communities and world-class destinations. This partnership exemplifies our meticulous approach to selecting collaborators who not only meet our standards but share our ambition for excellence and innovation. By appointing Khansaheb, a world-class partner with a proven track record of delivering some of Dubai’s most iconic developments, we are ensuring that Dubai Harbour Residences is delivered with uncompromising quality and precision, reinforcing our vision for a vibrant, sophisticated beachfront community that stands the test of time,” Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal said.

Dubai Harbour spans a seafront district that includes luxury living, retail, hospitality, and maritime infrastructure. The development is anchored by a marina that features dining options and sea views.

A 1,500-metre bridge is under construction in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The bridge will provide access to Dubai Harbour from Sheikh Zayed Road, reducing travel time to the district.

“We are proud to partner with Shamal on this visionary project to bring to life beachfront living like never before, that reflects a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Our team is committed to delivering Dubai Harbour Residences to the highest standards, ensuring quality, precision, and craftsmanship at every stage. Together with Shamal, we aim to bring to life a landmark destination, a sophisticated and timeless beachfront and maritime lifestyle that will shape the future of living for generations to come,” Tariq Khansaheb, Chairman, Khansaheb Civil Engineering added.

The development aligns with Dubai’s Urban Master Plan 2040 and represents Shamal’s commitment to mirroring the city’s energy and ambition through design and value.

Dubai Harbour sits over 30 kilometres from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central Airport (DWC). The district is within reach of attractions including Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, and Expo City.

The district houses Dubai Harbour Marinas, described as the region’s marina, the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal with two terminal buildings, and Skydive Dubai. Dubai Harbour won the World’s Best New Cruise Development at the World Cruise Awards 2021.

Dubai Harbour Marinas received 5 Gold Anchor accreditation, along with titles for Clean Marinas and Super Yacht Ready by The Yacht Harbour Association. The marina secured all three accreditations simultaneously, marking what the company describes as a world-first achievement.

The district hosts events throughout the year, including the Dubai International Boat Show, which play a role in connecting the city to the sea.

“The appointment of Khansaheb as the main works contractor marks a step forward in the development of the iconic Dubai Harbour Residences. This reflects steady progress on the project as it moves from planning to full-scale construction, bringing us closer to delivering a distinctive residential offering that combines elegant architecture with refined beachfront living,” Miltos Bossinis, Chief Executive Officer of H&H explained.

Shamal operates a portfolio that includes master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces. The firm’s developments include Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens.

The company’s hospitality investments span properties and operations including Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, SUSHISAMBA and Five Guys.

Khansaheb Civil Engineering provides construction services including building construction, interior fit-out and joinery, MEP installations, and roads and infrastructure development. The company operates its own plant, equipment, and asphalt plant.

H&H, founded in 2007, operates as a developer, asset manager, and investor in Dubai’s real estate market. The company’s projects include Eden House, the Four Seasons Hotel Dubai at International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

H&H operates three divisions: H&H Development, H&H Properties, and H&H Interiors.