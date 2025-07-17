Dubai real estate: Sobha Realty unveils ultra-luxury Privy Collection with new Hartland II tower

Sobha Realty has announced the launch of Sobha Privy Collection, a new range of ultra-luxury residences that establishes what the developer calls ‘The Art of Sublime’ design philosophy.

The collection operates on seven core principles: expansive spaces, iconic addresses, uncompromising finesse, exceptional service, exclusive amenities, extraordinary privacy, and a distinct quality that differentiates each home.

The launch introduces The S at Sobha Hartland II, a tower that serves as the final and tallest structure within the Sobha Hartland II masterplan.

Sobha Realty unveils final tower in award-winning Hartland II masterplan

The development draws inspiration from the existing ‘The S’ on Sheikh Zayed Road and is positioned as an equilateral triangle at the apex of the district’s canal arc, providing 270-degree panoramic views across Downtown Dubai, the central lagoon, and surrounding areas.

Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said: “Sobha Privy Collection reflects our pursuit of purity in design and perfection in detail. With ‘The S’ at Sobha Hartland II, we are presenting residences that speak the language of grandeur, stillness, elegance, and enduring value for those who resonate with the extraordinary.”

The S at Sobha Hartland II targets global elites and comprises 71 storeys with two residences per floor. Residences begin from the eighth floor upward to preserve uninterrupted vistas and heightened privacy.

The tower features a floor-to-floor height of 4 metres with clear unobstructed glazing, intuitive spatial separation, panoramic master suites, private terraces, and spa-inspired bathrooms with natural light.

The development includes a triple-height grand lobby and provides concierge and valet services for residents.

Sobha Privy Collection extends beyond a single address to include a selection of residences across the developer’s developments, including mansions and villas at Sobha Hartland II Estates, duplexes and penthouses at SeaHaven, The S – Sheikh Zayed Road, and The S at Sobha Hartland II.

Loai Al Fakir, CEO of Provident Real Estate, added: “‘The S’ wasn’t just another development; it was a project that demanded attention. From the design to the delivery, Sobha Realty brought something truly refined to the table, and we knew right away it was worth backing. Being part of its success wasn’t just exciting; it reaffirmed why we do what we do.”

The S at Sobha Hartland II represents the final chapter in the Sobha Hartland II story. The developer has indicated that future additions to the Sobha Privy Collection are planned across waterfronts, islands, and skyline-defining destinations.

The collection continues to develop what Sobha describes as a modern vocabulary of prestige anchored in principles of clarity, craft, and The Art of Sublime.

Huimin Wang, Managing Director of Fastway Real Estate, added: “When Sobha Realty introduced ‘The S’ on Sheikh Zayed Road, it represented a bold vision of luxury; brought to life with unmatched precision and craftsmanship. Now, as it reaches completion, it stands as a testament to that promise and to everyone who believed in it from the very beginning.”