Dubai real estate: Sotheby’s sells $40.8mn mansion in Dubai Hills Estate

Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty has completed the sale of a seven-bedroom mansion in the Hills View enclave of Dubai Hills Estate for AED 150 million.

The agency represented both buyer and seller in the transaction, with Executive Partner Honey Deylami acting for the seller.

The property features open-plan living spaces, dual gourmet kitchens, en-suite bedrooms with private terraces, and a rooftop lounge offering 360-degree panoramic views. The residence includes a California-inspired garden with a cabana-lined pool, sunken firepit lounge, and outdoor dining space.

Dubai Hills Estate sets new luxury benchmark

The sale reinforces Dubai Hills Estate’s position as a destination for ultra-luxury buyers and high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals. The community’s exclusivity, world-class amenities, and location contribute to its appeal.

According to Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, the villa segment in Dubai Hills Estate recorded growth from January to May 2025, with transaction volumes increasing by 12.2 per cent and prices rising by 14.1 per cent. This trajectory highlights the investment potential of the master-planned community for clientele seeking returns.

Honey Deylami, Executive Partner at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, said: “What we’re seeing with this sale reflects a growing trend among our clients who seek not just a home, but a lifestyle-led investment within communities offering proven capital appreciation. Dubai Hills Estate, with its world-class amenities and strategic location, perfectly embodies this demand, and our expertise lies in connecting these discerning buyers with truly exceptional properties.”

The emirate’s luxury real estate market continues to attract global attention, driven by economic growth, pro-business environment, investor-friendly policies like the Golden Visa programme, and its status as a safe and stable environment for investors.

Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty remains the choice for those seeking access to the region’s homes, maintaining its position as the expert for HNW and UHNW individuals in prime and super-prime real estate.

Chris Whitehead, Managing Partner of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, added: “The current market affirms Dubai’s enduring appeal as a global hub for wealth and investment, particularly within the prime and super-prime sector. Our ability to consistently connect extraordinary properties with the right buyers, even at this elevated price point, is a testament to the market’s strength and our deep understanding of the unique requirements of our HNW and UHNW clients. We continue to set benchmarks, reinforcing our role as the trusted partner for those seeking unparalleled opportunities in this dynamic market.”