Dubai real estate: SquareX Residence in JVC nears sell-out amid soaring short-term rental demand

Tasmeer Indigo Properties, a pioneering developer in Dubai’s entry-level luxury segment, is setting a new benchmark in the short-term rental market with its debut project, SquareX Residence, announcing a near sell-out of the project.

SquareX Residence, located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), is aimed at catering to the preferences of Gen Z and millennial homeowners, who are also looking for reassurance as to the underlying rental potential of their investment.

“The near sell-out of this development underscores the strong demand for innovative, lifestyle-focused residences,” the company said.

Khyzer Altaf, President, Tasmeer Indigo Properties, said their projects are primarily designed for outstanding investment potential, especially in the short-term lettings market.

“From private in-apartment pools and 360 wellness to VR gaming rooms, and locations in the thriving heart of Dubai, we have undertaken months of independent research with bodies such as Airbnb and the Dubai Land Department to ensure our projects are as popular with tourists as they are with residents,” he said.

Altaf said the company’s younger homeowners can rest assured that when they grow out of their property, or wish to spend half the year travelling overseas, the company has thought of every detail to optimise rental return.

Short-term rentals in Dubai are estimated to yield up to 20 per cent higher returns than traditional long-term leases, making such properties increasingly attractive to investors.

SquareX Residence distinguishes itself with a suite of modern amenities tailored to the lifestyle needs of younger generations, including a Clubhouse, co-working space, 360° wellness facilities, zen gardens, indoor and outdoor running tracks and an immersive VR room.

Residents of certain apartments can also enjoy a private pool – even in one-bedroom homes.

“These features not only enhance the living experience, but also appeal to tourists seeking flexible, home-like accommodations in Dubai’s vibrant rental market,” the company said.

SquareX Residence is on track for timely completion, with the handover scheduled for early 2027.