Dubai real estate: Taraf breaks ground on Karl Lagerfeld Villas in Meydan

Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered Yas Holding, has broken ground on Karl Lagerfeld Villas in Meydan, marking the brand’s first branded villa community in the Middle East .

The project will feature 51 signature villas overlooking crystal-clear lagoons, with plot sizes ranging from 721 square metres to 1,790 square metres, and homes offering between five and seven bedrooms.

Karl Lagerfeld’s first villas in Middle East

Each residence draws inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld’s Parisian home at 21 Rue St Guillaume in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, reflecting his fascination with the 18th century.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior representatives from Taraf and project partners including RSP Architects, Dar Al Handasah, Pinnacle, and Dar Alwad.

Design details include parquet and marble finishes, statement staircases, and custom Karl Lagerfeld Maison furnishings. The community will feature a private clubhouse with lounges, a curated library, a wellness deck, and a swimming pool. Villas will have direct access to the development’s lagoon and panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline.

Mohamed Eldahan, CEO of Taraf, said: “Breaking ground on Karl Lagerfeld Villas is more than a construction milestone—it’s the beginning of a new chapter for luxury living in Dubai. This project exemplifies our design-led philosophy and commitment to collaborating with globally revered creative houses. We are proud to bring to life a concept that is not only exclusive in its design but also timeless in its lifestyle offering.”

Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of Karl Lagerfeld, said: “Karl was always inspired by the world of architecture. Through this visionary collaboration with Taraf, we are translating his creativity into immersive living environments. These villas will offer a unique opportunity for residents to experience the world of Karl—where luxury, art, and innovation converge.”

Located in Nad Al Sheba, the development is minutes from Downtown Dubai and forms part of Dubai’s broader urban vision for 2030. It is Karl Lagerfeld’s fourth branded residential project globally, joining developments in Marbella, Lisbon, and Melaka, alongside a hotel in Macau.