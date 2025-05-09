Dubai real estate: Tenants want professionally managed properties, Betterhomes study reveals

Dubai tenants are showing a clear preference for professionally managed properties, according to a new white paper from Betterhomes titled The Value of Professional Property Management: Tenant Insights & Market Trends.

The comprehensive tenant survey found that 75 per cent of respondents currently reside in professionally managed properties.

Dubai tenants willing to pay premium for professionally managed homes

Tenants cited faster maintenance, clearer communication, and overall improved living experiences as the primary benefits.

“The results confirm what we’ve seen in the market, tenants today demand professional property management. It’s no longer just about collecting rent; it’s about delivering an exceptional living experience,” Niral Jhaveri, Director of Property Management at Betterhomes said.

The research revealed that 83 per cent of tenants expect maintenance issues to be resolved within 24 hours, while 54 per cent have declined properties without professional management.

Among tenants who have experienced both managed and non-managed homes, 72 per cent reported that professional management significantly enhanced their rental experience.

Betterhomes’ managed portfolio has achieved a 96 per cent occupancy rate, reflecting the growing market demand for professionally managed properties.

The study also found that 69 per cent of tenants have considered relocating due to poor maintenance.

When it comes to value, 42 per cent of tenants expressed willingness to pay higher rent for a managed property with 24/7 support, while an additional 32 per cent indicated they are somewhat open to paying more.

For property owners in Dubai’s competitive rental market, professional management appears to be increasingly vital for reducing tenant turnover, attracting quality renters, and maximising long-term returns.