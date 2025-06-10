Dubai real estate: TownX, Knight Frank sign new deal for 20,000 sq ft of retail space at Luma Park Views

TownX has signed an agreement with Knight Frank to lease over 20,000 square feet of retail space at Luma Park Views in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai .

The real estate developer operates a project portfolio worth AED 4 billion.

TownX, Knight Frank partnership

Knight Frank will serve as the leasing partner for the retail component of the development. The consultancy will handle leasing across the retail spaces at the JVC location.

Luma Park Views includes retail spaces with car parking and electric vehicle charging stations. The development incorporates sustainability features alongside convenience amenities.

“Partnering with Knight Frank for the exclusive leasing of retail space at Luma Park Views is a significant step in our vision to deliver integrated, community-focused developments. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and user experience is reflected not only in our retail offerings but also in our broader project portfolio, including our recent Arjan acquisition which will further enrich Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape,” Haider Abduljabbar, Executive Director of TownX said.

Luma Park Views in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai

TownX will offer retail space exceeding 30,000 square feet at 11 Hills Park in Dubai Science Park. The development features two sky pools, two gyms, and 558 residential units. Completion is scheduled for Q1 2027.

The developer acquired one of Arjan’s land plots for AED 110 million. The plot covers 400,000 square feet of sellable area. The acquisition forms part of TownX’s expansion strategy beyond Dubai’s established locations.

“Our exclusive partnership with TownX reinforces Knight Frank’s commitment to providing exceptional retail leasing solutions in Dubai’s rapidly expanding communities. Luma Park Views offers a strategic location with cutting-edge facilities that cater to evolving retail needs, and we are excited to bring quality tenants to this new destination,” Daniel Rosso, Senior Manager – Retail Commercial Agency, Knight Frank added.

TownX was founded in 2017 and has delivered 967 units to date. The company is developing 2,125 apartments across projects including Easy18, Easy19, Luma21, and Luma22 in JVC, plus 11 Hills Park at Dubai Science Park.