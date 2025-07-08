Dubai real estate transactions reach $39.4bn in second quarter of 2025

With international buyers from the UK, Europe, and India capitalising on currency arbitrage to secure AED-denominated assets, Dubai’s real estate market recorded AED 144.7 billion (US$39.4 billion) in transactions during the second quarter of 2025.

This is 26.8 per cent up from the previous quarter and represents a 39.7 per cent jump year-on-year, a quarterly report by Springfield Properties said.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, commented: “This quarter reflects a decisive shift in buyer strategy. We’re seeing strong alignment between investor confidence, infrastructure delivery, and the long-term fundamentals that continue to underpin Dubai’s real estate market.”

Foreign buyers drive Dubai property surge

A total of 48,519 transactions were registered, with demand concentrated in infrastructure-linked zones and well-established master-planned communities.

The quarter also saw a notable uptick in foreign capital flows, driven by currency-based affordability and growing trust in the local regulatory framework.

Off-plan performance led the market, contributing AED 98.4 billion (US$26.8 billion) in transaction value – up a whopping 82.7 per cent from Q1, and the highest quarterly value on record. A total of 31,699 off-plan units were sold, while the ready market accounted for AED 46.4 billion (US$12.63 billion) across 16,820 transactions.

Off-plan launches continue to dominate investor sentiment, with flexible payment plans and early access to infrastructure-led communities driving transaction volumes.

Rental income reached AED 9.4 billion, led by villa-centric districts such as Arabian Ranches, DAMAC Hills, and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The report highlighted several forces shaping market behaviour during the quarter. Areas linked to the new Dubai Metro Blue Line are seeing early pricing momentum. It also added that digital platforms, particularly those powered by AI, are accelerating buyer decision-making across financing and location filtering.