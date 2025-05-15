Dubai real estate: Wasl reveals massive Jumeirah Golf Estates expansion with 12,000 new homes

Premium residential project adds 12,000 units, including 62 hilltop mansions and extensive sports facilities across six new districts

Dubai developer Wasl has announced a significant expansion of Jumeirah Golf Estates, unveiling a masterplan that will add more than 12,000 new residential units across six planned lifestyle districts.

Spanning 4.68 million square metres, the development – dubbed “The Next Chapter” – will include 780 villas, 752 estate homes, 97 branded residences, 62 ultra-luxury hilltop mansions, and 10,654 apartments.

Once completed, the project is expected to house over 51,700 residents.

The expansion is aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and includes provisions for large-scale green areas, education and healthcare infrastructure, and new mobility links, including direct access to the upcoming Etihad Rail main station and the existing Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station.

The project is situated along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, with additional access to Al Khail Road, Al Yalayis Street, and Al Jamayel Street. It also sits near Al Maktoum International Airport, enhancing regional and international connectivity.

Expanding luxury golf living

Community infrastructure will include a 46,000 sqm international school, nurseries, mosques, healthcare centres, and 48,000 sqm of retail and F&B space.

Jumeirah Golf Estates’ sports facilities will be significantly upgraded, featuring a new 18-hole golf course, an expanded golf academy, and a large tennis stadium with a capacity of over 5,000. A dedicated equestrian centre for show jumping and a multi-sport complex are also part of the plan.

Central to the community will be a 131,850 sqm Central Park and over 1.5 million sqm of green and open spaces. A new Mandarin Oriental hotel will also be added to the site.

“The unveiling of Jumeirah Golf Estates – The Next Chapter represents a pivotal milestone for Wasl and a defining moment for urban development in Dubai,” said Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, Group CEO of Wasl. “This is a long-term commitment to integrated, sustainable communities designed to meet future needs.”

The masterplan was presented at an event at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, attended by government officials, investors, and industry stakeholders.

This expansion comes amid strong demand for premium and luxury residential developments, particularly those offering branded residences and proximity to sports and leisure infrastructure.