Dubai records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025 as investor demand surges

Dubai’s real estate sector continued its strong momentum in the first half of 2025, with 4,049 new activities recorded — a clear sign of the emirate’s growing status as a global property investment hub.

According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the surge reflects both rising investor appetite and the wide scope of opportunities available for brokers, developers, and service providers.

The growth is underpinned by Dubai’s advanced regulatory framework, which ensures transparency and smooth operations across the property market.

Dubai real estate activity

Central to this is the ‘Trakheesi System’, the official platform for registering and activating core real estate activities.

Registration in Trakheesi is mandatory for a range of services, including:

Real estate brokerage for sales and leasing

Property management supervision

Valuation services

Land and property trading

Jointly owned property management

Real estate consultancy

Mortgage brokerage and advisory

Pre-approval is also required for certain activities such as real estate development, leasing and property management for private or third-party properties, and the roles of real estate service trustees and promotion trustees.

The leading Dubai real estate activities are:

Property sales brokerage: 2,301 activities

2,301 activities Leasing brokerage: 1,279 activities

1,279 activities Land and property trading: 273 activities

273 activities Property management supervision: 43 activities

43 activities Mortgage brokerage: 43 activities

43 activities Real estate consultancy: 40 activities

40 activities Leasing/property management (private): 24 activities

24 activities Property valuation: 14 activities

14 activities Jointly owned property management: 9 activities

9 activities Real estate development: 11 activities

11 activities Leasing/property management (third-party): 9 activities

9 activities Mortgage advisory: 3 activities

DLD’s integrated digital ecosystem allows clients to issue and renew licences quickly, enhancing ease of doing business.

This streamlined approach aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to boost the emirate’s position as a premier global real estate destination and foster a secure, competitive, and innovation-led market.

With a growing population, strong investor confidence, and a robust regulatory environment, Dubai’s property sector remains on track for sustained growth through the rest of 2025.