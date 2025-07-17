Dubai South launches 215,278 sq ft multi-user logistics facilities with Q1 2026 completion

Dubai South has announced the launch of multi-user facilities at its Logistics District, marking a development in the region’s logistics infrastructure.

The facilities span a built-up area of 215,278 square feet and comprise combinable units designed to accommodate the needs of businesses across various sectors.

The development targets growth and competitiveness in the regional market.

Dubai South expands logistics facilities

The facilities sit within the freight forwarding zone and offer proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port.

Businesses will have direct access to the UAE’s road network, providing connectivity for logistics and operations. Construction will be completed and facilities handed over to tenants by Q1 2026.

The development provides air-conditioned, combinable spaces with ground-level access. The design incorporates sustainability principles and allows for fit-out customisation to suit business requirements. On-site retail outlets and amenities will serve businesses and their employees.

Target clients include SMEs, logistics providers, e-commerce companies, traders, and businesses requiring secure and strategically located spaces for international trade.

Two size options are available: 2,152 square feet and 3,767 square feet. The configurations allow companies to scale as requirements grow. All units feature temperature control to maintain optimal conditions for products and services.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South, said: “At Dubai South, we are committed to empowering businesses with innovative, flexible, and sustainable solutions that drive growth and operational efficiency. The launch of our new multiuser facilities underscores our commitment to supporting SMEs by providing strategically located, state-of-the-art infrastructure that meets the evolving demands of the regional and global markets. We continuously strive to create an ecosystem that fosters SME growth by offering tailored solutions, strategic connectivity, and a business-friendly environment.”

Dubai South’s Logistics District represents logistical innovation within a infrastructure network. The district offers services and operations alongside access to Jebel Ali Port via a bonded logistics corridor.

The district comprises multiple zones with direct access to cargo terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport, EZDubai (a dedicated e-commerce free zone), and a Contract Logistics Zone.