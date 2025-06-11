By Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inReal EstateLatest NewsNewsUAE

Dubai tokenised real estate project sold out in less than 2 minutes on PRYPCO Mint platform

149 investors from 35 nationalities take partial ownership of Dubai real estate project as demand for digital property assets soars

By Staff Writer
PRYPCO Mint Dubai tokenised real estate property investment
PRYPCO Mint offers Dubai tokenised real estate investment opportunity from just $545 for share of $510,500 apartment

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) revealed that the second tokenised property on the PRYPCO Mint platform sold out in one minute and 58 seconds — setting a new record for digital property investment in the emirate.

The project attracted 149 investors from 35 different nationalities, underlining Dubai’s growing appeal as a global hub for accessible, technology-driven real estate opportunities.

Demand for the offering has surged so dramatically that the waiting list surpassed 10,700 potential investors.

Dubai tokenised real estate project sold out in less than 2 minutes

The platform is part of Dubai Land Department’s official Property Tokenisation Initiative, designed to democratise property investment by allowing fractional ownership of real estate assets.

Through PRYPCO Mint, investors can purchase shares in ready properties quickly and securely, using an entirely digital process that lowers traditional barriers to entry. Partial ownership is available from just AED2,000 ($545). 

The sold-out listing featured a one-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Kensington Waters, located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City. Valued at AED1.875m ($510,500), the apartment was offered at a discounted rate of AED1.5m ($408,000), providing investors immediate equity and value.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.