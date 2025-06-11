Dubai tokenised real estate project sold out in less than 2 minutes on PRYPCO Mint platform

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) revealed that the second tokenised property on the PRYPCO Mint platform sold out in one minute and 58 seconds — setting a new record for digital property investment in the emirate.

The project attracted 149 investors from 35 different nationalities, underlining Dubai’s growing appeal as a global hub for accessible, technology-driven real estate opportunities.

Demand for the offering has surged so dramatically that the waiting list surpassed 10,700 potential investors.

The platform is part of Dubai Land Department’s official Property Tokenisation Initiative, designed to democratise property investment by allowing fractional ownership of real estate assets.

Through PRYPCO Mint, investors can purchase shares in ready properties quickly and securely, using an entirely digital process that lowers traditional barriers to entry. Partial ownership is available from just AED2,000 ($545).

The sold-out listing featured a one-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Kensington Waters, located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City. Valued at AED1.875m ($510,500), the apartment was offered at a discounted rate of AED1.5m ($408,000), providing investors immediate equity and value.