Dubai tops global real estate rankings for executive nomads as quality of life drives choices

Dubai has retained its position as the world’s top destination for executive nomads, according to Savills’ 2025 Executive Nomad Index, cementing the emirate’s reputation as a hub where real estate, connectivity and lifestyle converge.

The index, which ranks 30 global cities on their appeal to high-level remote workers, placed Dubai first for the second year running, with Abu Dhabi taking second place. The findings highlighted how the United Arab Emirates continues to dominate the global market for wealthy, mobile professionals who blend work and lifestyle in one location.

Savills said Dubai scored highest for its extensive flight network, while Abu Dhabi was recognised for leading internet speed. Both cities were praised for combining tax efficiency, lifestyle, safety, and ease of doing business with year-round sunshine and access to top-tier schools and healthcare.

“From tax efficiency and high-speed connectivity to lifestyle, safety and ease of doing business, the UAE continues to deliver what today’s mobile professionals are looking for,” said Andrew Cummings, head of residential agency, Middle East, at Savills.

The UAE’s ability to attract “executive nomads” – typically senior managers, entrepreneurs or founders who work remotely but maintain international business activity – has underpinned growth in its prime residential markets. These professionals tend to rent high-end homes close to amenities, pushing prime rents across the 30 markets in the index up 2.9 per cent on average this year.

Spain, Portugal and Greece feature strongly

After Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Málaga ranked third, Miami fourth and Lisbon fifth. Spain claimed three of the top 10 spots, with Palma sixth and Barcelona seventh, highlighting the continued appeal of Mediterranean coastal cities that combine lifestyle and strong digital and transport links.

“Málaga has a Mediterranean lifestyle, comparatively affordable living, reliable services and excellent connectivity – both digitally and through direct flights to major cities,” said José Felix Pérez-Peña, executive director Andalucía, Savills Spain. “It also offers a strong education system across the province, which is increasingly attracting nomadic families.”

Portugal also featured prominently. Lisbon maintained its top-five ranking thanks to its connectivity and quality of life, while the Algarve secured 10th place, offering affordability and a vibrant expatriate community.

“The Algarve combines world-class properties with an ideal work-life balance,” said Iain Begg, sales director at QP Savills. “English is widely spoken, and a vibrant expat community creates an easy path to new connections. Its convenient time zone, excellent international schools and temperate climate support productivity year-round.”

Greece saw Crete join the index for the first time, ranked 15th, with Athens at 27th. Crete was recognised for its second-highest quality of life score among all 30 destinations, while Athens was praised for affordable rents and its role as a regional flight hub.

“The cuisine, nightlife, shopping and, of course, weather of Athens enable it to directly compete with other South European cities, while at the same time offering a more affordable cost of living,” said Danae Tsakiris, director at Savills Greece.

Expanding horizons for remote work visas

The rise of executive nomads has coincided with the spread of digital nomad visa schemes. Since Estonia’s pioneering launch in 2020, 67 countries now offer some form of remote work visa. However, Savills noted that growth in new schemes has slowed, with some destinations, including Bermuda, rolling back programmes.

New entrants to the 2025 index – Canada and New Zealand – do not offer dedicated digital nomad visas but have adapted long-term visitor visas to allow fully remote work.

“The landscape for executive nomads is changing,” said Kelcie Sellers, associate director at Savills World Research. “Markets are creating new strategies to attract digital and executive nomads. Two new countries to our index, Canada and New Zealand, do not offer explicit digital nomad visas but instead have long-term visitor visas that have been revised to allow for fully remote employment for the duration of an individual’s stay.”

Tokyo entered the ranking at 11th and Berlin at 28th, showing demand for cities that offer cultural vibrancy alongside business opportunities rather than only the traditional sun-and-sea destinations. Vancouver (18th) and Auckland (9th) were also included, combining scenic landscapes with their status as regional business hubs.

Lifestyle, family and real estate drive demand

Unlike younger digital nomads, executive nomads typically travel with families, prioritising education, healthcare and space. Proximity to international schools, hospitals and prime urban districts is a decisive factor when choosing long-term rentals.

The demand from these high-net-worth, footloose workers continues to put pressure on prime rents, Savills said. Across the 30 cities in the index, prime residential rents rose nearly 3 per cent in 2025, with Gulf and Mediterranean hubs recording the strongest gains.

Dubai’s dominance reflects broader trends in its real estate sector, where demand from expatriates, investors and nomadic executives has pushed property values to record highs. Analysts say the city’s mix of connectivity, safety, tax regime and lifestyle appeal places it in a unique position to capture the global market for mobile professionals.

For now, Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s lead in the Savills Executive Nomad Index underscores how the Gulf states have positioned themselves at the forefront of this evolving segment of international real estate.