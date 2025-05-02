Dubai’s Clédor partners with NYC’s Arthouse Hotel for AED400mn branded residences in Ras Al Khaimah

Clédor, a Dubai-based premier real estate development management company, announced a partnership with Arthouse Hotel, NYC, to bring Manhattan’s creative legacy to the Middle East.

The Dubai company signed a partnership agreement with Arthouse Hotel, NYC, to launch the latter’s branded residences in Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

The project, christened as Al Marjan Arthouse, is estimated to be valued at AED400 million, and will be Arthouse Hotel’s first residences outside of the USA, Clédor said in a media release.

“The [agreement] signing marks the beginning of a powerful collaboration rooted in excellence, heritage, and innovation,” said Omar Gull, Founder and Chairman of Clédor.

“We are very excited to partner with Arthouse Hotel, NYC, to bring a legacy of refined and artistic living into the heart of the UAE’s most dynamic communities – Al Marjan Island.

“With Arthouse, we’re introducing a new style of luxury, one that brings a creative, cultural dimension to Ras Al Khaimah,” he said.

Gull said Al Marjan Island is already a powerhouse for leisure and entertainment, drawing visitors and investors from all over the world, and through the partnership with Arthouse, Clédor hopes to add a new layer to the island’s story.

Karim El Aqabi, spokesperson of Arthouse, said they are excited to announce this new chapter for Arthouse.

“This is the first time Arthouse is stepping outside the United States of America, and together we hope to build a timeless legacy.

“We chose the UAE, and especially Al Marjan Island, because of the robust growth of real estate, vision of the leadership, and ambition and forward-thinking outlook of the region,” he said.

El Aqabi said this is the beginning of more projects to come to this region from the Arthouse brand portfolio.

The collaboration brings together Clédor’s robust development expertise with the refined hospitality legacy of Arthouse NYC to introduce a new standard of living through branded residences on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah and Meydan, Dubai.

The residences will reflect the same elevated design, service, and lifestyle experience that have defined Arthouse’s presence on New York’s Upper West Side for over 100 years, Clédor said.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO, Marjan, said the exquisite mix of fascinating nature and well-preserved history of Ras Al Khaimah has been attracting luxurious facilities and projects to the emirate, elevating the iconic island to one of the UAE’s top destinations for tourism and growth, attracting the best of investments.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Arthouse Residences to Al Marjan Island. Their presence reflects our continued commitment to developing a world-class destination defined by architectural excellence, cultural enrichment, and exceptional quality of life,” he said.

This strategic alliance further solidifies Clédor’s role in driving the UAE property market, the company said.

With a project development pipeline valued at over AED2.1 billion, Clédor continues to make bold strides in reshaping the region’s real estate landscape.