Dubai’s Naïa Island to feature first Cheval Blanc resort and ultra‑luxury beachfront homes

Naïa Island in Dubai will be home to the Gulf region’s first Cheval Blanc resort, a private island development that combines beachfront residences, low‑rise architecture and luxury hospitality, the project’s backers Shamal Holidng said.

Slated to open in 2029, the resort will offer 30 suites and 40 private pool villas designed in Cheval Blanc’s signature blend of contemporary elegance and understated luxury. A select number of branded residences and estate plots will also be released, each with direct beach access and full access to the maison’s amenities.

Shamal Holding, the Dubai-based diversified investment firm, today unveiled Naïa Island Dubai, a landmark private estate set to redefine ultra-luxury living in the region. pic.twitter.com/ScXw240tvl — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 6, 2025

Located off Jumeirah’s shoreline and encircled by the Arabian Gulf, the island is being built as a low‑density estate focused on preserved coastal landscapes and open green areas.

Plans include a private marina, spa and wellness facilities, and a range of dining concepts integrated with the island’s natural setting.

“This marks a defining chapter in our vision to create meaningful experiences,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, chief executive officer of Shamal Holding, the Dubai‑based investment firm developing the project.

“Naïa Island Dubai offers an enduring address, one that invites presence and lives beautifully over time.”

The Cheval Blanc property is part of the brand’s selective global growth strategy and marks its first maison in Dubai. Shamal said the development aims to make Naïa Island one of the region’s most exclusive coastal destinations while reinforcing Dubai’s reputation for world‑class hospitality.