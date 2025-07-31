Ellington Properties launches first Dubai South development Windsor House

Ellington Properties has announced its expansion into Dubai South with the launch of Windsor House, marking the real estate developer’s first project in the district.

The company, which has won awards for its design-led approach to development in Dubai, selected Dubai South for its strategic location and growth potential.

The district centres around Al Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become the world’s largest airport, and Expo City Dubai, which has transformed into a hub for sustainability and innovation.

Joseph Thomas, co-founder of Ellington Properties, said in a statement: “Dubai South aligns with Ellington’s vision to develop within communities that are not only growing but are being thoughtfully designed to support long-term lifestyles. Our entry into this district reflects our belief in its potential to become a key residential and commercial destination in Dubai. We are excited to contribute to its transformation through our design-led philosophy and attention to detail.”

Ellington expands to Dubai South

Windsor House sits within Dubai South’s Residential District and offers studio to three-bedroom apartments. The development features adult and children’s pools, a Pilates studio, outdoor yoga decks, landscaped gardens, children’s play zones, and social corners.

The project forms part of the UAE’s First-Time Home Buyer Programme, which provides flexible payment options and support for residents transitioning from renting to homeownership.

Dubai South has gained infrastructure improvements and access to transport networks as part of Dubai’s urban planning strategy.

The district’s development follows the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport and the establishment of Expo City Dubai as a centre for sustainability and innovation.

Ellington Properties describes the move as participation in the growth of a district that represents Dubai’s future development.

The company states that Windsor House combines architecture with community-focused living to create homes that provide value for residents.

The development includes light-filled interiors and amenities designed to support wellness, family life, and community connections within the Dubai South district.