Emaar The Economic City, Al Tahaluf to develop projects in KAEC’s Al Murooj

Emaar, The Economic City (EEC), the master developer of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), has signed an agreement with Al Tahaluf to develop two premium residential communities in the Al Murooj district.

Al Tahaluf is a Saudi-American joint venture between K Hovnanian subsidiary and the Hamad bin Saedan Real Estate Company.

EEC, Al Tahaluf partner on KAEC

The agreement covers the acquisition of 340 residential lots on the stunning Red Sea coast, ranging from 600sqm to 1,000sqm, with built-up areas spanning 400sqm to 600sqm. These communities are inspired by a tropical modernism design approach, introducing a signature architectural villa style in Saudi Arabia.

The four-to-five-bedroom villas will offer resort-styled living with expansive glass façades, soaring ceilings, shaded terraces, lush tropical landscaping, and premium finishing. Open concept layouts will connect indoor and outdoor spaces, with gourmet kitchens and two-car garages, including space for a golf buggy, to support sustainable mobility.

A recent decision by the Saudi Cabinet has allowed foreign property ownership in designated zones starting in 2026.

Abdulaziz Alnowaiser, CEO of EEC, commented: “This agreement highlights KAEC’s continued evolution into a vibrant and future-ready city, offering high-quality residential, commercial, and leisure opportunities. We are delighted to partner with Al Tahaluf, whose presence signals strong investor interest in KAEC’s long-term potential as a destination of choice for home buyers in the Kingdom.”

Al Tahaluf has set a target of late 2025 to launch sales of the villas. A formal design unveiling is also planned during Cityscape Global later this year.

Robert Hofmann, CEO of Al Tahaluf, added: “We at Al Tahaluf are incredibly proud to be part of KAEC’s next chapter as a premier luxury lifestyle destination in the Kingdom.

“Set along the breathtaking Red Sea coastline, our new communities at KAEC will offer an unparalleled setting with opportunities for world-class championship golf, relaxation, wellness, and a full spectrum of watersports and waterside leisure.

“With seamless access to the Holy Cities of Mecca and Medina, as well as King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah via the Haramain High Speed Railway, KAEC provides future residents with unmatched connectivity. Combined with pristine beaches, and visionary urban design, it is poised to become a destination of choice for both Saudi and international homebuyers and investors.”

The deal also adds momentum to KAEC’s expanding development pipeline and aligns with national efforts to diversify the economy and expand high-impact sectors under Vision 2030.