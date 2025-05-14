European real estate developer announces $2.72bn UAE project pipeline

European real estate developer MAAIA has announced plans to bring AED5bn ($1.4bn) in sales to the UAE real estate market in 2025.

The announcement was made at a closed-door launch event held at Atlantis, The Royal, where MAAIA unveiled two residential projects in Dubai:

La Vue in Nad Al Sheba Gardens

La Clé in Al Furjan

These flagship projects follow the recent success of MAAIA’s Le Jardin development in Abu Dhabi, which sold-out during its concept phase.

UAE real estate

La Vue and La Cle precede MAAIA’s upcoming mega project of building a master community in Dubai’s Falcon City this year.

With all these projects, this year MAAIA will develop 2.5 million sq ft of GFA. Over the next three years MAAIA plans to roll out nearly 5,000 units, with a development pipeline of more than AED10bn ($2.72bn).

MAAIA has more than 15 years of luxury development expertise across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Mohammed Imran, Founder and Chairman of MAAIA, said: “The UAE is an incredibly important market for us, and we are proud to grow with the country’s unparalleled real estate landscape. We have earmarked substantial investment and mega plans for our business over the next three years, during which we anticipate the UAE real estate sector will continue its upward trajectory.”

La Clé by MAAIA, located in the Al Furjan community, offers a collection of one, two and three-bedroom residences. The project also offers a selection of apartments with private pools. La Clé will offer 56 apartments with prices starting at AED1,081,000 ($294,000).

The project is set for completion in Q4 2026.

La Vue by MAAIA is the latest addition to the developer’s residential portfolio and is now on sale.

La Vue introduces apartments to Nad Al Sheba Gardens, a community known for its upscale villas and townhouses. The development prices start at AED1,685,000 ($459,000), with handover expected in Q2 2027.