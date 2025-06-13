EXCLUSIVE: Sharjah’s BEEAH to unveil ‘major’ UAE development in coming weeks, CEOs reveal

Sharjah-based sustainability pioneer BEEAH Group is preparing to announce a landmark real estate project that promises to redefine regional property development, the company’s senior executives have revealed to Arabian Business.

The diversified group, which began as a waste management company 17 years ago, has officially announced its entry into the real estate sector with what Group CEO and Vice Chairman Khaled Al Huraimel describes as a development “set to redefine what’s possible in regional real estate.”

The announcement comes as Sharjah’s property market experiences significant growth, with real estate transactions in the first quarter of 2025 increasing by 31.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

BEEAH’s first regional property development project revealed

BEEAH’s entry into the sector aligns with the emirate’s economic diversification efforts and builds upon the company’s track record of achieving a waste diversion rate of over 90 per cent, among the highest globally.

Speaking exclusively, Al Huraimel said the move represents a natural progression for BEEAH, which has expanded from waste management into clean energy, technology, and healthcare.

“Real estate development is a natural evolution for us,” he explained, adding that BEEAH’s innovations in sustainability have “ultimately been about shaping tomorrow’s cities and elevating quality of life for all people. Today, we are taking the opportunity to shape our very own development, leveraging our entire ecosystem of innovations.”

Whilst specific details remain under wraps, Nada Taryam, CEO of Real Estate at BEEAH, confirmed that the upcoming announcement will reveal “a first-of-its-kind project in the region.”

“In the coming weeks, we’ll be unveiling a major development — one that captures a vision we have nurtured for years.”

The development will incorporate AI-powered building management systems that automatically regulate lighting, cooling, and energy use based on occupancy and time of day — technologies already successfully implemented at BEEAH’s LEED Platinum-certified headquarters, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, Al Huraimel said.

He added that the project aims to create “an entirely new niche” rather than reproduce existing models. “The goal is not to reproduce existing models but to create an entirely new niche. It’s about setting benchmarks and raising expectations for sustainable living across the industry,” he said.

BEEAH’s real estate venture will also integrate technologies and expertise from across the group’s operations.

The company has developed from managing a single landfill in Sharjah to operating the region’s first Waste-to-Energy plant and expanding into Saudi Arabia and Egypt with large-scale integrated waste management solutions.

BEEAH’s LEED Platinum-certified headquarters, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

“As a diversified group, we now represent an entire ecosystem of offerings for tomorrow’s sustainable, smart cities: Environment, Energy, Technology, Healthcare, and now Real Estate,” Al Huraimel said.

“By pursuing real estate development, we are moving closer to our mission of pioneering a sustainable quality of life by launching projects with people at the heart of it,” he added.

The integration will also extend to BEEAH’s various subsidiaries and ventures such as ION, the group’s green mobility platform will provide EV charging infrastructure, whereas re.life’s digital ecosystem will offer on-demand logistics and waste recycling services.

Moreover, EVOTEQ’s supply chain technologies will enhance commercial operations within developments.

Strategic partnerships to drive BEEAH real estate development plans

Collaboration remains central to BEEAH’s real estate strategy, following successful partnerships across its other sectors, the chief executives added.

The group’s healthcare venture, the Jawaher Boston Medical District, leverages expertise from US medical institutions including Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“Partnerships have been essential to BEEAH’s success across every sector,” Al Huraimel said, adding as they expand into real estate, “collaboration will remain at the core of our strategy. We are engaging with partners in architecture, engineering, mobility, energy, and smart systems, all of whom will be instrumental in bringing our developments to life.”

The developments will feature comprehensive smart technology integration, drawing from BEEAH’s experience across multiple sectors.

The Sharjah Waste to Energy facility, developed through a joint venture with Masdar, generates enough low-carbon electricity to power nearly 60,000 homes, with expansion plans set to double this capacity.

BEEAH is also developing the Middle East’s first commercial-scale Hydrogen-from-Waste plant and, in partnership with Khazna Data Centres, is building Sharjah’s first Tier 3 data centre with groundbreaking sustainability standards.

“Our goal for the technologies we will deploy in the city is to simplify day-to-day living, reduce resource consumption, and create a more connected, intuitive living experience,” Al Huraimel explained.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH Group

Taryam outlined BEEAH’s approach to real estate development, explaining that the projects focus on creating integrated spaces. “Our developments will be integrated, intelligent, and purpose-built to serve people now and into the future,” she said.

The approach builds on lessons learned from previous projects, including the BEEAH headquarters and Taryam’s role as project manager and strategic lead for the Sharjah Creative Quarter.

The latter project blends traditional design with modern functionality through green spaces, exhibition areas, courtyards, and collaborative workspaces.

“That experience reaffirmed the importance of placemaking, and the role of sustainable design in fostering creativity and human connection,” Taryam said.

BEEAH’s real estate developments will also prioritise human experience through green mobility solutions and comprehensive wellness integration.

The projects will feature integrated EV charging infrastructure, car-free zones, and mobility hubs that encourage cleaner transit options.

“Our developments prioritise the human experience, which means enabling green mobility to minimise street level emissions, in addition to green spaces to support walkability and overall well-being,” Taryam explained.

The wellness approach extends beyond traditional healthcare, incorporating learnings from the Jawaher Boston Medical District, designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop as “an exceptional patient-centric ecosystem surrounded by a lush forest.”

Whilst BEEAH’s immediate focus remains on the UAE market, the company has also outlined ambitions for international expansion.

“We want to ensure that this living model is replicable for future cities in the nation and beyond,” Al Huraimel said.

The group already operates waste management solutions in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, providing a foundation for potential real estate expansion.

“In the future, we will be open to working with like-minded partners to take our real estate model to other regions. Our aim is to export a proven framework for sustainable, smart urban living, one that can have a positive impact on communities internationally,” Al Huraimel added.

Outlining BEEAH’s long-term real estate objectives, Taryam explained that the creation of sustainable, smart cities that incorporate innovation whilst maintaining harmony with nature.

“Our vision is to build sustainable, smart cities of the future — places that incorporate sustainability and innovation where people can experience exceptional living in harmony with nature,” she said.

The approach represents BEEAH’s commitment to creating legacy developments that extend beyond immediate commercial objectives.

“This means going beyond the basics to build future-ready spaces that elevate everyday life, that inspire communities, and that leave a legacy for generations to come,” she concluded.