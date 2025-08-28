From Palm Jumeirah to Business Bay: 5 standout projects shaping $117bn Dubai real estate boom

Dubai’s real estate market continues its record-breaking momentum, with sales reaching AED431bn ($117.3bn) across more than 125,000 transactions so far this year.

The sector posted 25 per cent growth in transaction value compared to the same period in 2024, reflecting sustained investor confidence and robust demand across all segments.

Against this backdrop, property consultancy Whitewill has highlighted five freehold projects that blend location, lifestyle, and long-term value, each representing distinct opportunities for investors.

Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road beside the Museum of the Future, this Meraas and Jumeirah Group development offers 754 branded residences across twin towers of 59 and 56 floors.

Prices start from AED3.5m ($953,000) and reach AED25m ($6.8m) for four-bedroom sky residences, with projected yields of 6–8 per cent and handover set for 2030.

Integrated with Emirates Towers Hotel, the project promises 35–50 per cent capital appreciation potential in Dubai’s financial district.

PASSO by BEYOND

Set on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent, PASSO delivers two wave-inspired towers and six beachfront villas with 625 branded residences.

Prices range from AED4.1m ($1.1m) to AED28m ($7.6m), with yields expected at 6–7 per cent and early appreciation at 8–12 per cent annually.

Residents will enjoy a 250m private beach, rooftop pools, wellness zones, and panoramic views of Atlantis and Burj Al Arab. Completion is due in H2 2029.

Selvara at Grand Polo Club and Resort

Within Dubai South’s 5.54 million sqm masterplan, Emaar’s Selvara introduces more than 790 villas in a community built around 340,000 sqm of polo fields and stables.

Four-bedroom homes start at AED6.2m ($1.7m) with projected yields of 6–8 per cent.

Blending Spanish-inspired design with double-height interiors and wellness corridors, phase one is scheduled for handover in Q2 2029.

Lumena by Omniyat

Rising 260m in Business Bay, Lumena is a 49-storey architectural landmark with 91 ultra-prime office units.

Prices start at AED23m ($6.3m) with yields of 7–9 per cent. Handover is planned for Q4 2029.

Designed by GAD Architecture, the tower features floor plates up to 16,000 sq.ft, the Sky Theatre, executive wellness suites, and targets LEED and WELL Platinum certification.

Baystar by Vida

At Rashid Yachts and Marina, Baystar by Vida offers 319 waterfront residences from AED2.1m ($572,000) with projected 8 per cent annual yields.

The project is scheduled for Q4 2029 completion.

It provides direct access to a 430-berth superyacht marina, a 500m canal pool, and Vida-branded lifestyle amenities.

Dubai real estate supply

With prime supply scarce and rental demand at historic highs, these five projects underline Dubai’s status as one of the world’s most attractive real estate markets. Supported by transparent policies and infrastructure momentum, the city offers investors a powerful mix of stability, lifestyle, and long-term growth.