From shopping bag to property deed: Dubai loyalty points can now buy real estate from as little as $544

Shoppers in Dubai can now turn their spending into real estate investments with newly launched loyalty programme benefits.

Dubai-based retail group Apparel has unveiled a partnership between its Club Apparel loyalty programme and fractional real estate platform PRYPCO Blocks.

The “Spend to Invest” initiative lets shoppers convert their loyalty points into property ownership.

Dubai fractional real estate ownership scheme

With nearly 4 million members in the UAE, Club Apparel already offers personalised rewards, experiences, and access to globally recognised fashion, footwear, beauty, and lifestyle brands.

Now, members can take those everyday purchases a step further by using earned points to buy shares in Dubai’s property market through the PRYPCO Blocks app.

Starting from just AED2,000 ($544), shoppers can begin building equity in real estate while continuing to enjoy instant shopping rewards.

Amira Sajwani, Chairperson, PRYPCO Blocks and Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said: “For the first time, we’re bridging the gap between consumer spending and property investing, enabling customers to turn shopping rewards into real estate investments.

“It’s part of our broader mission to democratise property ownership and offer every individual a chance to build wealth through real estate.”

Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, said: “Our mission has always been to enhance the lives of our customers. We have brought them the best in fashion, footwear and beauty, and now we are giving them the chance to turn their rewards into a step towards owning a home.

“This is about adding real value to their everyday choices and helping them invest in a future that goes beyond shopping.”