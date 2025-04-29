Hayaat Developments unveils Isolana Residences on Dubai Islands

Hayaat Developments, an innovative and trusted bespoke luxury developer and the real estate arm of the Hayaat Group – a UAE-based principal investment firm, has officially launched Isolana Residences , its new flagship residential tower project on Dubai Islands , built at a value of AED135 million, adding yet another major milestone to the group’s international multi-billion dirham development portfolio.

Isolana Residences is a bespoke project occupying one of the most coveted, prominent corner plots within the entire Dubai Islands community, with a total gross floor area of approximately 100,000 square feet. The 71 units comprise a mix of 39 one-, 22 two- and 6 three-bedroom homes, as well as 4 lavish penthouses on the top floor.

Carrying the signature design of Ashai Design’s world-renowned L.A.-based architect Mr. Tony Ashai, who has designed several key projects across the UAE, including the JW Mariott Marquis Hotel on Marjan Island and Reem Hills in Abu Dhabi, Isolana Residences is set to be a one-of-a-kind, well-thought-through architectural marvel that will add unique value to Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape.

Commenting on the project’s distinctive ‘dancing balconies’ design, Mr. Ashai said: “Isolana was designed to be in keeping with the resort-like ambiance of the island, with a novel overlapping feel of its balconies. The ingenuity of its design is one that won’t be replicated on the island again and will firmly stand as an aesthetic pinnacle of originality.”

Isolana Residences also distinguishes itself with its indoor courtyard concept, as well as its wide plethora of resort-inspired amenities, including its 55-meter-long infinity swimming pool, zen garden, resident club lounge, padel court, and indoor and outdoor children’s play areas. Investors can also opt for their very own, private plunge pools.

Co-founder and CEO of Hayaat Developments, Mr. Afzaal Hussain, a real estate veteran with over 15 years of experience in senior leadership roles in the industry, is proud to lead the company in its journey of crafting and delivering premium living experiences in the UAE. “At Hayaat, we’re not just building properties. We’re crafting quality experiences that merge innovation, sustainability and design excellence. Isolana is our latest stride in this mission of ours – we are now eagerly turning it from its concept into a reality for all those who will call it their home, in an ambitious, yet holistically well-planned timeline,” he says.

Mr. Shahid Nawaz, who leads sales and marketing at Hayaat Developments, has seen an overwhelmingly positive response from the market since the project’s initial soft launch at the International Property Show this year, saying: “The substantial volume of both local and international inquiries and serious interest we’ve received so far is a testament to the strong demand for a product that doesn’t compromise on quality. We strive to be a trailblazer in this regard and look forward to gradually launching this exceptional project’s units for sales.”

“Isolana will deliver a truly resident-centric, modern living offering that fosters a sense of belonging and community, in line with the UAE’s celebration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’, as announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE,” added Mr. Shahzaib Elahi, Co-founder and Executive Director of Hayaat Developments.

Hayaat Developments is now also gearing up for its next launch – its trophy project located in the neighbourhood of the exclusive Al Barari community on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E 311), Villa Oasi. With full details on the project yet to be released in the coming months, Mr. Mohammed Ikhlaq, Chairman of Hayaat Group and the visionary behind Villa Oasi emphasised that it will “creatively raise the bar in combining excellence with quality and will truly be an unparalleled luxury offering in Dubai”.