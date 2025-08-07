Imran Farooq on building communities with Samana Developers

Imran Farooq represents a different kind of real estate disruptor. Measured, deliberate, and sharply focused, his leadership is rooted in strategy, conviction, and deep market intelligence. Spend time with him – as we did during this cover feature – and the source of Samana Developers’ extraordinary momentum quickly becomes clear. It’s not noise that drives him. It’s vision.

That vision is anchored in belief – belief in integrity, belief in innovation, and above all, belief in delivering what he calls “holistic living experiences” to homeowners who want more than marble lobbies and glossy renders. It’s an approach rooted in substance over spectacle, where consistency, trust, and execution speak louder than hype.

A legacy that shaped a leader

Farooq’s story doesn’t begin in Dubai’s skyline, but in a modest office. It was where he witnessed his father shake hands on a land deal and honour it, even as the market soared. “There was no extensive contract, just a simple agreement. When the market shifted and he could have easily renegotiated for a much higher price, he honoured his original word,” Farooq recalls. “Our name is our bond,” he told me, “and that simple principle became the most important lesson I ever learned. That story taught me that true wealth is not measured in currency, but in the trust you build.”

It wasn’t just a childhood memory; it was a lesson that would go on to shape Farooq’s entire business philosophy. “Real estate isn’t about quick gains,” he says. “It’s about building for future generations.”

That ethos now runs through everything Samana does. With a consolidated portfolio of over AED 17 billion and a 4.4 per cent market share in Dubai’s off-plan segment in 2024, the company has grown into one of the city’s top five developers. “We’re moving beyond standalone buildings to create comprehensive districts that include residential towers, retail, and specialised housing,” Farooq says. “These communities will improve quality of life and address Dubai’s rapid growth.”

Farooq’s vision is not just about crafting a business empire but also the future of the communities they build for. “We don’t see sustainability as a requirement; it’s an essential component of modern luxury, providing healthier and more efficient living spaces.”

From branch manager to master developer Farooq’s trajectory is equally compelling. Starting as a branch manager in 1996, he launched a computer distribution firm, followed by Premiers International – a market-leading immigration consultancy – and ultimately the Samana Group in 2003. The group has since expanded into property, second citizenship and business centres.

“A pivotal moment in my journey was the bold decision to commit to vertical integration by creating our own contracting arm,” he says. “The pace of our growth and our vision for innovative projects were being limited by external contractors.”

He continues: “The choice to champion ‘resort-style living’ as our signature offering… this was a deliberate move to trust our market insights and differentiate aggressively. The overwhelming market response validated this risk and created a culture of audacious innovation within Samana.”

Our long-term vision involves transitioning from a developer of individual buildings to a master developer, creating entire, integrated communities, says Farooq. Image: Arabian Business/Alex Sain

Samana is now planning 18 projects by the end of 2025, supported by an internal infrastructure that allows for agile delivery. “We’re launching 18 projects by the end of 2025 to ensure a continuous pipeline of opportunities,” he says. “Our long-term vision involves transitioning from a developer of individual buildings to a master developer, creating entire, integrated communities.”

Innovation with purpose

The idea of innovation, for Farooq, is grounded in people. “We begin with meticulous market research to understand what people truly aspire to in their lifestyle,” he explains. “We realised that while luxury was desired, it also had to be accessible.”

This insight led to the now-signature “private pool apartment” concept, which was met with scepticism at first. But, Farooq says, “we saw a yearning among residents for more privacy and a sense of escape right at home.”

The company’s next move? “Our next major concept is creating ‘climate-resilient living spaces.’ This goes beyond basic sustainability,” he says. “We’re designing homes that are inherently more comfortable and healthier, with advanced climate control systems that actively purify the air.”

He adds: “We believe the future of Dubai’s real estate lies in these holistic living experiences, where convenience, wellness, and environmental consciousness converge.”

Redefining luxury through sustainability

For Farooq, sustainability starts with the design process, where it’s woven into the very fabric of their projects from the initial concept. “Our architectural focus on maximising natural light and passive ventilation serves a dual purpose: it dramatically reduces energy consumption while simultaneously creating more airy, aesthetically pleasing, and luxurious living spaces”.

Farooq is blunt in his assessment of outdated assumptions. “The conventional notion of sustainability and luxury as conflicting values is one we’ve completely redefined,” he says. “Our philosophy isn’t to reconcile these concepts, but to prove that they are, in fact, mutually enhancing.”

“We meticulously select durable, high-quality materials not just for their premium feel, but for their longevity and reduced environmental impact,” he explains. “Our developments feature high-efficiency HVAC systems and smart home technologies that empower residents to manage energy consumption effortlessly.”

“Even a signature luxury feature like our private pools is designed responsibly, utilising advanced filtration and recycling systems to minimise water usage,” he adds.

Real estate is about building for future generations, says Farooq. Image: Arabian Business/Alex Sain

Going global with Dubai roots

Samana’s rise has been fuelled by investor confidence – 86 per cent of sales are to international buyers. “International investors choose us because we consistently deliver on our promises,” Farooq says. “Our commitment to quality and timely handovers turns every completed project into a powerful brand ambassador.”

“Our expansion strategy is focused on identifying regions with a strong demand for Dubai’s value proposition – a mix of luxury, stability, and high returns,” he says. “We’ve established offices in key international hubs, including China and Europe.”

A flagship move in this expansion is the launch of Samana Ocean Views Interiors by Elie Saab in the Maldives: “The move to develop a private island in the Maldives is a clear sign of our intent to explore super-premium segments in new international locations.”

Leading with empathy

Despite the scale of the business, Farooq’s tone remains grounded. “Another vital element is empowering my team. I’ve learned not to carry every burden myself,” he says. “Building a strong leadership team allows me to delegate and focus on strategic vision.”

He also credits his team’s alignment and culture. “We’ve collaborated with the Dubai Land Department on their ‘She Pioneers’ initiative, which aims to empower women in the real estate sector through mentorship, networking, and specialised training,” he says. “This commitment isn’t just corporate social responsibility; it’s a personal conviction that guides how I live and lead.”

Beyond the bottom line

Farooq speaks with most pride about his philanthropic work. “Beyond my business career, I’m most proud of my philanthropic initiatives. I believe true success is measured by the positive impact we create in society,” he says.

“A significant point of pride is our pledge to develop an AED 40 million endowment building for the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, which will provide sustainable healthcare for the poor and needy in Dubai,” he says. “This goes beyond traditional charity; it’s an investment in a self-sustaining source of funding for a critical cause.”

The pace of our growth and our vision for innovative projects were being limited by external contractors,he says. Image: Arabian Business/Alex Sain

A CEO with clarity

During our photoshoot, Farooq made small but deliberate adjustments – a tie knot here, a sleeve there – more out of discipline than display, reflecting the same attention to detail that underpins his approach to business.

“Running a multi-billion-dirham enterprise is incredibly demanding, but I’ve learned that long-term success requires a sustainable balance,” he says. “The key for me is ruthless prioritisation. I treat personal commitments with the same importance as professional ones.”

“My family is a non-negotiable anchor, and those moments are essential for recharging and gaining perspective,” he adds. “These pursuits are crucial for maintaining mental clarity, fostering creativity, and preventing burnout.”

In an industry built on façades, Farooq’s consistency and values-led approach might just be the rarest form of luxury there is.