Imtiaz Developments announces strategic entry into Meydan with landmark AED3bn portfolio

Imtiaz Developments, Dubai’s award-winning luxury real estate developer with more than three decades of construction expertise, today announced its landmark entry into Meydan, unveiling a pipeline of premium projects valued at over AED3 billion.

This milestone expansion marks a pivotal moment in Imtiaz’s growth journey, extending beyond its dominant presence in Dubai Islands, Dubailand, and Jumeirah Village Circle, and establishing a stronghold in one of Dubai’s most prestigious lifestyle destinations.

Meydan: The pinnacle of prestige

Renowned for its proximity to Downtown Dubai and unrivaled connectivity, Meydan has emerged as one of Dubai’s most exclusive addresses.

Home to world-class leisure, equestrian heritage, and sporting facilities, the district epitomises luxury living, blending business, lifestyle, and recreation in a single destination.

Wynwood Horizon by Imtiaz

The first launch under this expansion is Wynwood Horizon by Imtiaz, a lagoon-front residential development that redefines contemporary waterfront living.

Setting: Positioned along the Meydan waterfront, with panoramic views of the crystal lagoon, Downtown Dubai skyline, and a protected sanctuary home to 450+ bird and plant species.

Community: Designed with lush promenades, landscaped parks, plazas, and serene walkways to create a balance between nature and city sophistication.

Lifestyle: Resort-inspired amenities including a clubhouse, family pool, yoga terrace, children’s play zones, EV charging stations, and BBQ spaces.

Design: Wynwood Horizon are fitted with world-renowned brands—Bosch, Samsung, Villeroy & Boch, Bagnodesign, and Geberit—chosen for lasting quality and considered craftsmanship. With built-in Alexa smart integration, everyday living becomes effortlessly connected.

Global design partnership with Zaha Hadid Architects

Strengthening this pipeline, Imtiaz will introduce branded residences in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA).

This partnership brings one of the world’s most celebrated architectural legacies to Dubai’s luxury real estate market, underscoring Imtiaz’s commitment to design innovation and global benchmarks.

Driving growth and value creation

Imtiaz currently has over 40 active projects in development and a sales portfolio exceeding AED10 billion, with six projects scheduled for handover in 2025.

The Meydan entry reflects the company’s long-term strategy of timely delivery, elevated design standards, and lifestyle-driven communities.

“Meydan reflects Dubai’s global vision – an address where luxury, lifestyle, and connectivity converge,” said Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments.

“Our expansion here represents more than growth; it is a pledge to craft communities defined by elegance, innovation, and enduring investment value.”