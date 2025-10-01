Indian investors lead UAE fractional property boom with 37% share as millennials drive demand

Fractional ownership is emerging as a transformative real estate model in the UAE, opening investments to citizens and residents with greater accessibility and flexibility, according to insights from PRYPCO Blocks.

According to PRYPCO Blocks, Indian investors represent the largest share of fractional property owners in the UAE at 37 per cent, followed by Emiratis at 14 per cent and Pakistanis at 8 per cent.

Egyptians (4.4 per cent), Lebanese (3 per cent), Jordanians (2.7 per cent) and British (2.1 per cent) also feature.

Fractional real estate in the UAE

This mix reflects the UAE’s multicultural demographic and the broad appeal of fractional ownership across both expatriates and Emiratis.

For many investors, it provides a practical entry point into property, allowing them to diversify portfolios while overcoming traditional barriers such as large down payments and complex paperwork.

The data also highlights a generational transformation in the UAE’s property market. Investors aged 36–45 account for 40 per cent, followed by 27 per cent in the 26–35 age group and 20 per cent in the 46–55 bracket.

The dominance of the 26–45 segment shows how millennials and mid-career professionals are increasingly turning to fractional ownership as a way to start building wealth earlier, balancing affordability with long-term financial goals.

Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said: “Fractional ownership is no longer just a gateway into real estate, it is redefining how people view property as an investment. We’re seeing a clear shift toward innovative, flexible models that align with today’s financial ambitions.

“This momentum cements the UAE’s position as a global pioneer, where fractional ownership is evolving from a trend into a defining force in the future of property investment.”

Recently, PRYPCO Blocks announced the UAE’s first-ever upfront rental guarantee on fractional property investments, a pioneering initiative that pays investors their first-year net rental yield in advance.

Investors can now receive a 5 per cent annual rental return, credited directly to their PRYPCO Blocks Wallets within two months of the property being fully funded.

In addition, the platform cut its entry fee by 33 per cent, lowering charges from 1.5 per cent to just 1 per cent.

The saving further boosts investor returns, making the upfront rental guarantee one of the most attractive property investment opportunities in the region.

As these insights demonstrate, fractional ownership is reshaping property access in the UAE, creating opportunities for a wider range of residents to participate in one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets.