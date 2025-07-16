India’s Shapoorji Pallonji completes first international development in Dubai

Shapoorji Pallonji, India’s 158-year-old real estate and construction giant and the name behind some of the most iconic developments in the country, has received the Building Completion Certificate from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) for Imperial Avenue in Downtown Dubai – its first-ever international residential development.

The 45-floor building, which offers panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Canal, makes a stunning first impression with its 10,000 square foot grand entrance lobby and offers luxury amenities including infinity pools, fitness centre, and recreation areas, coupled with sustainability features like solar panels and grey water treatment.

Shapoorji Pallonji’s Dubai milestone achieved

The curated mix of 1- to 5-bedroom apartments, penthouses, and podium villas has attracted buyers from over 60 nationalities. Imperial Avenue features 424 unique apartments, each equipped with modular kitchens, designer bathrooms, and private decks, and offers five levels of parking.

Shapoorji Pallonji is currently hosting homeowners for property inspection and handover.

Cyrus Engineer, of SP International Property Developers, commented: “Imperial Avenue is more than a luxury tower; it’s a statement of intent. By combining our Indian engineering legacy with Dubai’s futuristic standards, we aren’t just handing over apartments but delivering a sustainable, tech-enabled lifestyle in the heart of Dubai’s most prestigious address.”

The project is backed by AED 1.4 billion (US$380 million) in investments, including funding from London-based Hayfin Capital and the UAE’s Commercial Bank International (CBI).

Imperial Avenue marks the beginning of a new chapter for Shapoorji Pallonji’s international expansion, and it said Dubai and the UAE were their obvious choice.

“Dubai’s ambition mirrors our own—to create iconic, sustainable landmarks. Downtown’s dynamism offered the perfect stage to debut our international residential expertise,” added Engineer.

“With unmatched demand from international buyers and Downtown Dubai’s appreciation potential consistently delivering at 8-12 per cent ROI for luxury properties, we have confidently invested our legacy in Dubai’s future-ready real estate markets.”

The units are designed to meet rising demand for larger, high-end homes with smart integrations and a hotel-calibre lifestyle. With sales expected to reach approximately AED 2 billion (US$540 million), the venture is a symbol of the company’s transformation into a global luxury developer.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company is a globally diversified institution, with presence in sectors like engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, water, energy, and financial services.