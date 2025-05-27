Inside the second phase of Granada: Why Bloom Living’s Mediterranean-inspired apartments are Abu Dhabi’s next real estate hotspot

What does a modern home in Abu Dhabi look like today? For Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost developers of sought after communities, the answer lies in the second phase of Granada , situated within Bloom Living, the company’s fully integrated and all-inclusive project in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

Here, the aesthetics of Mediterranean architecture meet the pragmatism of post-pandemic living: low-rise, light-filled apartments, wrapped around green courtyards and shaded playgrounds, priced to attract end users and investors alike.

The second phase of Granada is a sign of what the future of urban planning in Abu Dhabi could resemble – walkable, self-contained, multigenerational, and value-driven.

“Granada transcends the notion of a residential area; it is a lifestyle destination crafted to cultivate a genuine sense of community,” explains Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding.

With prices starting from AED 630,000 and attractive post-handover payment plans available, the second phase of Granada is scheduled to be completed in Q1 2028, and will comprise spacious studios, to upscale one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with modern and elegant finishing, open floor plans, and high ceilings.

Granada’s low-rise design avoids the density of vertical living. Instead, residents will find themselves in eight four-storey buildings designed around the principles of space, light, and flow. Each building connects to the larger vision of Bloom Living, where every day needs – gyms, cafés, schools, parks, and supermarkets – are within walking distance.

“We are seeing growing demand for spacious, high-quality apartments within mixed-use environments,” Wakim adds. “In this carefully planned, self-sufficient community, residents have everything they need, all within short walking distance”.

There’s also a structural investment argument to be made. Granada sits in Zayed City, a district fast-tracking its relevance thanks to its proximity to Zayed International Airport and government infrastructure spending. For investors, Bloom Living offers not just rental yield potential, but long-term capital appreciation in one of the UAE’s most stable markets.

Add to that the lifestyle layer: a network of multiple uninterrupted, interconnected parks; a clubhouse; a town centre; multi-purpose amphitheatres; and both Sunset and Sunrise plazas offering spectacular views of the community’s main focal point – a large lake where residents can walk, run and cycle on designated trails.

Bloom Holding specialises in developing mixed-use projects in premium locations. The company has developed over 5,000 units across Abu Dhabi and Dubai and has over 20,000 more in the pipeline. Its footprint spans hospitality (Marriott Downtown, The Abu Dhabi EDITION), education (20 schools), and now, community-centric residential portfolio yet, Bloom Living.

The second phase of Granada represents a shift towards liveable density, grounded design, and practical luxury.

