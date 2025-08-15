Invest in seconds: PRYPCO unveils instant AI valuations for fractional real estate in Dubai

UAE-based PropTech firm PRYPCO has partnered with Ovaluate — the world’s first AI-driven Automated Valuation Model (AVM) platform — to launch the first-ever instant valuation engine for fractional real estate.

Integrated into PRYPCO Blocks, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)-regulated fractional ownership platform, the new tool delivers accurate, regulator-approved property valuations, for both fractional and full ownership assets, in just 10 seconds.

Ovaluate’s AVM technology draws on real-time market data and global valuation standards to generate transparent, unbiased, and compliant reports.

UAE PropTech launches Dubai real estate valuation service

Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said: “Fractional ownership has transformed real estate investing, and trust depends on valuations that are accurate, transparent, and fast.

“With Ovaluate’s AI-driven valuation technology integrated into PRYPCO Blocks, every investor now gets instant, data-backed insights. It’s about levelling the playing field, strengthening market transparency, and reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in PropTech innovation”.

The partnership marks a major step for transparency in real estate, offering valuation capabilities once reserved for institutional investors to a wider global audience.

Omran Yousef, Founder and CEO of Ovaluate, said: “Our mission has always been to ensure property valuations are instant, unbiased, and methodologically sound. By partnering with PRYPCO Blocks, we’re not just enhancing that standard, we’re bringing it into a new era of real estate investment, where technology and transparency empower every investor”.

Since launching, PRYPCO Blocks has made premium, regulated property investment accessible to investors in more than 200 countries, starting from just AED2,000 ($544).