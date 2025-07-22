Jumeirah Village Circle leads Dubai’s rental hotspots, data shows

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) has emerged as Dubai’s most sought-after area for rental apartments, according to data from PropertyFinder, with the community garnering 214,607 page views on the property portal’s platform.

The figures, published by PropertyFinder, highlight Dubai’s continued dominance in the UAE’s rental landscape as the emirate with the highest search volume for rental properties.

JVC’s popularity appears linked to its combination of affordability and amenities. According to PropertyFinder’s data, the community offers rental apartments at an average of AED 78,000 per year. This positions it among the more affordable options in the city, especially for families.

The area is described in the PropertyFinder report as “a thriving residential area known for its affordable housing options” that is “well-connected to major highways, including Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, making it one of the most accessible areas in the city.”

Dubai leads UAE rental activity

According to PropertyFinder data, the emirate continues to maintain its commanding position in the UAE’s rental market by recording the highest number of searches for rental apartments across all 7 emirates, with Sharjah and Abu Dhabi ranking second and third respectively in page views across the platform.

Following JVC in popularity is Dubai Marina with 191,667 page views, Business Bay with 187,530, and Downtown Dubai with 147,707. Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) stands out with 4,910 listings marked as favourites on PropertyFinder, more than any other area in the city.

JVC hosts the highest number of rental listings among all Dubai communities, with 9,092 properties available according to PropertyFinder. This is followed by Business Bay (5,631), Downtown Dubai (5,541), and Dubai Marina (4,933).

The property portal’s data shows that apartments make up an average of 96 per cent of the available rental units in these popular communities.

Pricing variations across communities

The emirate’s average annual rent stands at AED 90,000, according to PropertyFinder, but with significant variation across communities. Palm Jumeirah commands the highest average rent at AED 170,000 annually, reflecting its premium status and waterfront location.

Downtown Dubai positions itself in the luxury segment with average rents of AED 139,999, while Dubai Marina shows strong demand despite its above-average pricing of AED 106,000.

For more budget-conscious renters, Dubai South offers options at an average of AED 60,000 annually. The PropertyFinder report notes the area is “gaining popularity these days, thanks to its mix of budget-friendly and mid-market properties” and “exceptional connectivity.”

The highest rental listing recorded in the city was AED 1,500,000 per year, while the lowest was AED 28,000.

Market outlook

Despite this strong growth in the real estate sector, the report indicates the emirate’s rental market “has seen rapid price growth in recent years, but forecasts suggest a possible 10 to 20 per cent correction in 2025 due to increased new supply and increased competition among landlords.”

The data suggests rental activity across the UAE “reflects broader trends that include growing expat populations, economic opportunities, and shifting preferences in housing,” with Dubai leading in volume and variety, while Sharjah and Abu Dhabi offer competitive alternatives.