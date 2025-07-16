Lincoln Rise Real Estate launches new residential project in Dubai South

Lincoln Rise Real Estate Development has launched Lincoln Star Residence II in Dubai South , its premium residential project in the UAE.

The new project aims to provide affordable luxury with a focus on wellness, design intelligence, and lifestyle accessibility. It will offer studios, 1BHKs, 2BHKs, and spacious 3BHK duplexes, ranging from 37 square meters to nearly 200 square meters.

The new project announcement follows the success of Lincoln Rise Real Estate’s inaugural project, Lincoln Star Residence in Dubai South, which is on track for handover.

Ovais Latif, CEO and Founding Partner, Lincoln Rise Real Estate, said: “The market response to Lincoln Star Residence exceeded our highest expectations. With this second project, we’re scaling that momentum into a truly holistic lifestyle community.”

Ankit Kumar Alagh, COO and Founding Partner, added: “From halotherapy to rooftop serenity, this project reflects our commitment to value-driven innovation and sustainability. It’s more than a residence – it’s a sanctuary.”

Lincoln Star Residence II will feature amenities such as jacuzzis, swimming pool, halotherapy room, yoga, jogging, barbecue area, and kitchen garden amidst community-friendly design like parks, buggy-friendly pathways, children’s play zones, and a dedicated school within the premises.

Positioned in one of Dubai’s emerging lifestyle corridors, the building offers easy access to global transport hubs and business centres.