MAIR Group to transform MBZ Stadium area into a commercial destination

MAIR Group, an investment company focused on grocery retail and commercial real estate in the UAE , will become the official partner of Al Jazira Sports Club in the development of an allocated 80,000 square meters of land adjacent to the Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) Stadium, the club’s home venue in Abu Dhabi.

Al Jazira Sports Club, established in 1974 and a three-time champion of the UAE Pro League, is one of the largest and most successful sports clubs in the UAE, the company said in a statement.

According to the MoU, ‘Makani Real Estate’, the real estate arm of MAIR Group, will develop the land over the long term to create an integrated commercial centre featuring entertainment destinations, personal and healthcare services, with a particular focus on promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Jamal Saeed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Al Jazira Club Group, commented: “We always strive to make Al Jazira Club and Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium an attractive entertainment and sports destination for residents and visitors of Abu Dhabi. Collaborating with MAIR Group, a leader in this field, will take us to new heights and enhance the club’s previous successes in positively engaging with the community and serving it effectively.

“We always welcome joint collaborations with leading local companies, and we are very pleased to have MAIR Group join the club’s family of partners. We look forward to a sustainable joint collaboration that will contribute to achieving the ambitious goals of both parties and meet the aspirations and needs of the diverse community in Abu Dhabi.”

Nehayan Hamad Alameri, Managing Director and CEO of MAIR Group, added: “We take great pride in our partnership with Al Jazira Club, which marks a milestone in building long-term, fruitful collaboration and advancing shared goals.

“This vision comes to life through the development of a dynamic landmark destination that fosters community engagement and enriches Abu Dhabi’s urban landscape. As part of Makani Real Estate’s strategic expansion, this step strengthens the integration of MAIR Group’s diverse portfolio and creates a thriving commercial ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth.

“The union of our proven expertise in retail and commercial real estate with Al Jazira’s distinguished heritage stands as a clear testament to the strength and lasting value of this partnership.”