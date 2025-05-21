Majid Al Futtaim launches Capria; secures LEED platinum for Ghaf Woods sales centre

Majid Al Futtaim, a prominent developer of shopping malls, communities, and retail across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, has unveiled Capria, the third phase of its Ghaf Woods community in Dubai , alongside achieving LEED Platinum certification for its newly opened Ghaf Woods sales and experience centre.

Located near Global Village off Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Highway, Ghaf Woods spans 738,000 square metres and integrates contemporary architecture with a forest-inspired environment.

Capria introduces the wellness community and tranquillity collection, offering residential spaces designed for holistic well-being.

These enclaves feature biophilic and salutogenic design, well residential concepts, spa-style pools, wellness gardens, retreat zones, and an exclusive clubhouse.

Homeowners can choose between radiance or twilight interior palettes, combining suburban privacy with urban convenience.

Ahmed El Shamy, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: “Ghaf Woods represents a bold vision for the future of residential living, where nature and modernity coexist harmoniously. With Capria, we are reimagining how communities can integrate wellness into everyday living. The Wellness Community and Tranquillity Collection continues to build on our promise to redefine forest living in Dubai, offering a holistic lifestyle that nurtures both mind and body while respecting the environment.”

The Ghaf Woods sales and experience centre has secured LEED platinum certification, the highest global standard for sustainable design. The centre operates as a net positive energy facility, achieving 144.5 per cent energy savings through features like car park solar PV, high-performance insulation, reflective roofing, smart lighting, energy sub-metering, and efficient HVAC systems.

Over 80 per cent of its occupied spaces benefit from ample daylight and outdoor views, aligning with the community’s forest-first philosophy.

The centre offers an immersive experience with AR/VR smart home demonstrations, a 3D projection room, a reception lobby, multimedia room, meeting spaces, and a cafe.

“The LEED Platinum certification is a powerful testament to our vision for environmentally responsible communities and innovation in the built environment. The sales & experience centre demonstrates how sustainable design can be seamlessly integrated into the customer journey, delivering energy efficiency, occupant well-being, and immersive technology in a single, future-forward space,” added El Shamy

Ghaf Woods will feature over 7,000 premium units, including one, two, and three-bedroom residences and penthouses, set within a forest of 35,000 climate-suited trees, including the Ghaf tree, which helps reduce soil erosion, conserve water, and lower temperatures by up to five degrees celsius.

The community includes eight kilometres of walking trails, a three-and-a-half-kilometre biking loop, resort-style pools, fitness facilities, family-friendly gardens, a yoga pavilion, and distrikt, a multi-purpose hub with retail and farm-to-table dining.