Meraas announces Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers Dubai branded real estate project with 754 homes

One of Dubai’s most iconic addresses is set for a major overhaul with the launch of an Emirates Towers branded real estate project.

Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers, a bold new addition to Dubai’s iconic skyline.

Designed by acclaimed SCDA Architects, the development introduces a distinctive cantilevered architectural form and features 754 branded residences, ranging from one-to-four-bedroom layouts, set across two distinctive towers.

Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers in Dubai

The towers offer views of the Museum of the Future and Downtown Dubai, with each residence crafted to ensure complete privacy.

A private entrance beneath the striking cantilever leads to a grand double-height lobby, serene garden courtyard and lounge.

The development’s three exclusive sky terraces feature infinity-edge pools, landscaped lounges and open-air entertainment spaces, enhancing the towers’ allure.

Residents will enjoy access to a range of lifestyle and wellness amenities, including:

State-of-the-art fitness centre with dedicated studios

Executive co-working lounge

Private cinema

Resort-style family pool

Padel courts

Children’s play zone

Social and dining venues

Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers represents the evolution of Dubai’s luxury living landscape, where world-class design meets unparalleled hospitality.

“By integrating Jumeirah’s legendary service standards with innovative architectural design, we are setting new benchmarks for premium residential offerings that reflect Dubai’s position as a global destination of choice.

“This project reaffirms Meraas‘ dedication to creating contemporary spaces that perfectly balance purposeful living with sophisticated comfort.”

Residents will benefit from Jumeirah’s luxury hospitality services, including access to bespoke wellness treatments, personal fitness coaching, 24-hour concierge services and vehicle management.

Residents can also enjoy access to private chefs for exceptional dining experiences, supported by a dedicated team to deliver seamlessly executed events.

Thomas B. Meier, CEO of Jumeirah, said: “Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers marks the next chapter in our growth journey, showcasing the future of the Jumeirah brand through intentional design, mindful living and holistic wellbeing.

“With a growing focus on branded residences designed to elevate and inspire living well every day, this development reinforces our leadership in luxury hospitality, rooted in the spirit of Arabian hospitality.”

Occupying a coveted central location, Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers is surrounded by prestigious destinations, including:

Museum of the Future

DIFC

One Central

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

The project builds on the ongoing success of Jumeirah Residences Marsa Al Arab.