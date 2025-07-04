Nakheel launches final phase of Bay Grove Residences on Dubai Islands after sell-out success

Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has launched the final phase of Bay Grove Residences on Dubai Islands following the sell-out of previously released waterfront residential units.

The development comprises four buildings in contemporary architectural style, offering 257 urban residential units on Island B. The phase includes one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, plus a penthouse.

Final phase of Bay Grove launched

The penthouse represents the only residence of its kind in the entire Bay Grove collection. Located in the final phase of the development, its position provides privacy and uninterrupted views.

The penthouse features spacious open-plan living and dining areas with double-height ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The space connects to a terrace designed for entertaining, offering nearly 360-degree water views.

Custom joinery and screens add character to the residence. The primary suite includes a walk-in closet. Each residential unit provides access to Crystal Beach and sits near Marina Beach, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf.

The development features a green podium with access to an infinity lap pool and family pool. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness centre, yoga space, kids’ club and pet wash area. Residents can access a swimmable beach and boardwalk, plus a community park with jogging and cycling paths.

Bay Grove Residences offers views of the Dubai skyline within a pet-friendly development that combines comfort, convenience, and connectivity.

Dubai Islands serves as a waterfront destination that aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, featuring open spaces, parks, and golf courses overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

The Dubai Islands comprise five islands covering 18.6 square kilometres with over 20 kilometres of beaches, offering waterfront living, resorts, and cultural hubs within distance of Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and marine ports.