New Dubai partnership aims to increase women’s role in real estate careers

Samana Developers announced a new strategic partnership with Dubai Land Department (DLD) to foster a more inclusive and equitable real estate sector, specifically by promoting greater women’s leadership and participation in the sector.

The initiative – titled ‘She Pioneers’ – is aimed at establishing a strong and influential female presence across every stage of the real estate value chain, the company said.

The initiative aims to transform women into confident investors, key decision-makers, and dynamic industry professionals, it said.

As part of the initiative, Samana Developers will launch a series of impactful programmes, including mentorship schemes pairing seasoned industry leaders with aspiring female professionals, dedicated networking events to foster community and collaboration, specialised training courses for female real estate agents, and tailored investment packages designed to support women entrepreneurs on their property ownership journey.

Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at Dubai Land Department, said the department’s strategic collaboration with Samana Developers is deeply valued as it places women’s encouragement at the heart of its mission.

“This initiative aligns seamlessly with our broader vision to foster a supportive ecosystem in which women can thrive and actively contribute to the growth of the real estate sector – an essential pillar of Dubai’s economy,” Ali Rashid said.

Urusa Imran, Director of Business Development at Samana Developers, said the initiative is in line with the company’s belief that enabling women is essential to the advancement of any modern society.

“This partnership with Dubai Land Department is a significant step forward in translating that belief into measurable impact,” she said.

The Samana Developers’ senior executive also pointed out that women currently make up 48 per cent of the company’s workforce.

The company said the partnership marks more than a milestone, as it sets the foundation for long-term impact and inclusive growth within Dubai’s real estate sector.

As the ‘She Pioneers’ initiative gains momentum, it promises to open new doors for women across the industry, enabling them to invest, lead, and innovate.